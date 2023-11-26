NFL Monday Night Football: Week 12 predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Vikings can keep Bears caged up

Where to watch Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am Tuesday

Best bets for Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings in NFL Week 12

Minnesota Vikings -3

1pt 20-21 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

This week's NFL Monday Night Football predictions

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings predictions

Justin Fields made a timely return for the Chicago Bears, and it clearly gave them a lift last week against the Detroit Lions when they were leading well into the fourth quarter.

It was clear and obvious the difference he makes to the Bears’ offence, but if you take a deeper look, it required four Lions turnovers for the Bears to get on top, and Chicago’s late collapse - they conceded two touchdowns in the final three minutes to lose 31-26 - almost saw them make a mess of things for those who backed them with a 7.5-point start.

Minnesota Vikings have to cover just three against Chicago and that should be in their compass, having beaten the Bears 19-13 in Week Seven.

The Vikings have won five of their last six but that sequence flatters them somewhat, and they were edged out 21-20 by the Broncos last Monday.

And it’s also a divisional game, which only adds to the complications. The Vikings still have plenty to play for, while the Bears’ season is by and large over.

The Bears’ have improved against the run, but that’s not something the Vikings thrive on, anyway. They had success in that regard against Denver last week, but it’s not where they’ve done their damage.

Back-up QB Josh Dobbs has come in and controlled the offence and at home that should be enough to get the job done with Justin Jefferson still likely to miss out.

It’s hard to see the Vikings running away with it, but they should be backed to cover the spread.

