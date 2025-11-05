NFL Bet Builder tips: Don't miss our 12-1 tip for Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos date, start time & TV info

Date Thursday, November 6

Starts 1.15am GMT (Thursday night)

Venue Invesco Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

TV Sky Sports NFL

Thursday Night Football in Week Ten comes from Colorado, where in-form Denver Broncos host struggling Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West divisional clash. We've put together a Bet Builder for the game which pays out at over 12-1 with Paddy Power.

NFL Bet Builder for Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Bo Nix over 20.5 rushing yards

Courtland Sutton over 53.5 receiving yards

Brock Bowers over 66.5 receiving yards

Tre Tucker longest reception over 18.5 yards

Pays 12.32-1 @ Paddy Power

Odds correct at time of publication

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos NFL Bet Builder tips

Bo Nix (Broncos) over 20.5 rushing yards

Denver quarterback Bo Nix is not a full-on dual-purpose QB but he is more mobile than most and not afraid to run the ball when receivers are not open. Nix has scored three rushing touchdowns this season and he regularly chips in a chunky run play. His 25-yard scamper against the Texans on Sunday would have covered his rushing yards line for Thursday's game on its own, while his final tally of 36 on just three carries was the fifth time in his last seven games that he had at least 21 rushing yards. With Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby heading his way, he's more likely to need to escape the pocket this week than in most games.

Courtland Sutton (Broncos) over 53.5 receiving yards

The Raiders defence restricted Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to just 220 passing yards on Sunday but Jacksonville's wide receivers still had some success, with Parker Washington having 90 receiving yards and Brian Thomas posting 55 on just three receptions. Denver's Courtland Sutton should be able to follow them in exceeding a 53.5 receiving yards line. The tall wideout leads the team with 566 yards this year at an average of 62.9 per game and he has gone over this line in six of his nine appearances this season.

Brock Bowers (Raiders) over 66.5 receiving yards

Brock Bowers is the main attraction in the Raiders offence with running back Ashton Jeanty finding it hard to shine. Bowers returned from a month out due to injury with a dominant display against the Jaguars, hauling in 12 of his 13 targets for 127 yards and three touchdowns. He won't have things quite as easy against the Broncos, but Denver gave up 77 yards to Houston tight end Dalton Schulz and a combined 154 to Giants TE duo Daniel Bellinger and Theo Johnson three weeks ago. In between they held the Cowboys' Jake Ferguson without a catch, but Bowers should be his team's best hope of getting anything done offensively on Thursday.

Tre Tucker (Raiders) longest reception over 18.5 yards

With wide receiver Jakobi Meyers traded away, the Raiders will need more from Tre Tucker and rookie Jack Bech. Tucker was already the team's leading receiver this season, largely thanks to Bowers' injury and a huge 145-yard outing against the Commanders in September. He has not had more than 70 in a game in five subsequent outings but he should be able to make at least one decent play against the Broncos. He has had a reception of at least 19 yards in five of his eight games this season and while he had only three catches against the Texans, one was a 22-yarder which would be good enough for this leg.

