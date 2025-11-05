- More
NFL Bet Builder tips: Don't miss our 12-1 tip for Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Bet Builder tips and analysis for Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos in Week Ten of the 2025 NFL season – including rushing yards and receiving yards selections
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos date, start time & TV info
Date Thursday, November 6
Starts 1.15am GMT (Thursday night)
Venue Invesco Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
TV Sky Sports NFL
Thursday Night Football in Week Ten comes from Colorado, where in-form Denver Broncos host struggling Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West divisional clash. We've put together a Bet Builder for the game which pays out at over 12-1 with Paddy Power.
NFL Bet Builder for Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Bo Nix over 20.5 rushing yards
Courtland Sutton over 53.5 receiving yards
Brock Bowers over 66.5 receiving yards
Tre Tucker longest reception over 18.5 yards
Pays 12.32-1 @ Paddy Power
Odds correct at time of publication
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
- Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos NFL Bet Builder tips
Bo Nix (Broncos) over 20.5 rushing yards
Denver quarterback Bo Nix is not a full-on dual-purpose QB but he is more mobile than most and not afraid to run the ball when receivers are not open. Nix has scored three rushing touchdowns this season and he regularly chips in a chunky run play. His 25-yard scamper against the Texans on Sunday would have covered his rushing yards line for Thursday's game on its own, while his final tally of 36 on just three carries was the fifth time in his last seven games that he had at least 21 rushing yards. With Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby heading his way, he's more likely to need to escape the pocket this week than in most games.
Courtland Sutton (Broncos) over 53.5 receiving yards
The Raiders defence restricted Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to just 220 passing yards on Sunday but Jacksonville's wide receivers still had some success, with Parker Washington having 90 receiving yards and Brian Thomas posting 55 on just three receptions. Denver's Courtland Sutton should be able to follow them in exceeding a 53.5 receiving yards line. The tall wideout leads the team with 566 yards this year at an average of 62.9 per game and he has gone over this line in six of his nine appearances this season.
Brock Bowers (Raiders) over 66.5 receiving yards
Brock Bowers is the main attraction in the Raiders offence with running back Ashton Jeanty finding it hard to shine. Bowers returned from a month out due to injury with a dominant display against the Jaguars, hauling in 12 of his 13 targets for 127 yards and three touchdowns. He won't have things quite as easy against the Broncos, but Denver gave up 77 yards to Houston tight end Dalton Schulz and a combined 154 to Giants TE duo Daniel Bellinger and Theo Johnson three weeks ago. In between they held the Cowboys' Jake Ferguson without a catch, but Bowers should be his team's best hope of getting anything done offensively on Thursday.
Tre Tucker (Raiders) longest reception over 18.5 yards
With wide receiver Jakobi Meyers traded away, the Raiders will need more from Tre Tucker and rookie Jack Bech. Tucker was already the team's leading receiver this season, largely thanks to Bowers' injury and a huge 145-yard outing against the Commanders in September. He has not had more than 70 in a game in five subsequent outings but he should be able to make at least one decent play against the Broncos. He has had a reception of at least 19 yards in five of his eight games this season and while he had only three catches against the Texans, one was a 22-yarder which would be good enough for this leg.
£50 In Free BuildABets When You Place A £10 NFL BuildABet
- Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze
Read more from Racing Post Sport's experts:
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos: predictions, betting tips and odds
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inNFL tips
Last updated
- The Punt Team | NFL Week 9 – "This has to be backed at those prices"
- Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos: Defences should dominate at Mile High
- NFL Bet Builder tips: Don't miss our 10-1 tip for Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
- Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys can prevail in another high-scoring game
- NFL touchdown scorer treble: Three players who can score a TD in NFL Week Nine
- SBK sign-up offer: bet £10, get £40 in free bets
- Dabble betting offer: get £10 in free bets this November - no deposit required
- Coral horse racing free bets 2025-26: £40 for new customers this jumps season
- Boost your 2025-26 jumps season with £50 free bets from Paddy Power
- Man City vs Borussia Dortmund betting offer: Betfair are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored
- The Punt Team | NFL Week 9 – "This has to be backed at those prices"
- Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos: Defences should dominate at Mile High
- NFL Bet Builder tips: Don't miss our 10-1 tip for Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
- Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys can prevail in another high-scoring game
- NFL touchdown scorer treble: Three players who can score a TD in NFL Week Nine
- SBK sign-up offer: bet £10, get £40 in free bets
- Dabble betting offer: get £10 in free bets this November - no deposit required
- Coral horse racing free bets 2025-26: £40 for new customers this jumps season
- Boost your 2025-26 jumps season with £50 free bets from Paddy Power
- Man City vs Borussia Dortmund betting offer: Betfair are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored