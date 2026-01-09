- More
Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers: predictions, betting tips and odds
The Los Angeles Rams visit the Carolina Panthers in the wild-card round of the 2025-26 NFL playoffs. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for Saturday's game
Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers date, start time & TV info
Date Saturday, January 10
Starts 9.30pm GMT
Venue Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
TV Sky Sports NFL
The NFL wild-card playoffs begin with a Saturday showdown between the Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and the Carolina Panthers (8-9) in the NFC.
The Rams are hot favourites on the road against a team who won the NFC South with a losing record on a three-way tiebreaker despite losing three of their last four games, but the Panthers stunned the Rams 31-28 as double-figure underdogs when they last visited Charlotte in Week 13.
Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Los Angeles Rams -10
2pts 5-6 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes
Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers preview
Home advantage is normally a major advantage in the NFL playoffs but the Carolina Panthers don't have much else going for them as they host the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card playoffs as double-figure underdogs on Saturday.
The Panthers (8-9) won the NFC South on a three-way tiebreaker with the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite losing to the Bucs last week when a victory would have saved them the need to sweat out the Falcons beating the Saints to grant them a reprieve the following day.
The Rams (12-5) were in the hunt to be the top seeds in the NFC but one of the games that cost them was a 31-28 loss to the Panthers in Charlotte in Week 13, when they turned in pretty much their worst performance of the season and quarterback Matt Stafford threw two interceptions as well as losing a fumble on what might have been the game-winning drive.
The LA defence also had a bad day but a more standard Rams performance should get the job done comfortably and they should be boosted by the return to fitness of wide receiver Davante Adams, who has scored a league-best 14 receiving touchdowns this season but missed the last three games of the regular season with a hamstring injury.
The Panthers have had a much-improved campaign but after losing three of their last four games when fighting for a divisional title, they are not likely to upset one of the conference's top teams for a second time.
Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers betting odds
Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's game.
|Match betting
|Odds
|Los Angeles Rams
|2-13
|Carolina Panthers
|21-5
|Handicap
|Odds
|Los Angeles Rams -10.5
|10-11
|Carolina Panthers +10.5
|10-11
|Total points
|Odds
|Under 46.5
|10-11
|Over 46.5
|10-11
Odds correct at time of publishing
FAQs for Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers
When is Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers in the NFL?
The Los Angeles Rams visit the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, January 10. The game starts at 9.30pm GMT.
Where is Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers being played?
The game will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, which has an artificial surface.
What are the odds for Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers?
The Rams are clear 2-13 favourites on the road with the Panthers the home underdogs at 21-5 with Paddy Power. The handicap is set at 10.5 points.
2025-26 NFL playoffs betting tips, odds and Super Bowl predictions: Rams primed for another triumph
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears: predictions, betting tips and odds
'It's hard to see anyone stopping a healthy Sinner from going deep in the Grand Slams' – our experts pick out their best sporting specials for 2026
