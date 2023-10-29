Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions betting tips and NFL predictions: Lions to roar on home turf

Where to watch Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions

Sky Sports NFL, 12.15am Monday night

Best bet for Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions -8.5

1pt Evs bet365

Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions predictions

The Detroit Lions were brought back down to earth with last week's 38-6 hammering at Baltimore but they can bounce back to cover the handicap when they host the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders have a respectable 3-4 record this season but that doesn't tell the whole story. They were beneficiaries of bad quarterback play against the Packers and Patriots in back-to-back games and the schedule is about to get much tougher, starting with this trip to Ford Field.

The Lions failed to get anything going against the Ravens, but off-weeks can happen in the NFL, especially when on the road. Perhaps the Lions' defence is not as good as first thought, but that's likely to be an issue in the wider context of their season, rather than for this clash with Las Vegas.

Detroit should feast on this underperforming Raiders offensive line. Wide receiver Davante Adams is frustrated, running back Josh Jacobs is showing no signs of getting close to his rushing numbers from last season, and the defence is the definition of mediocre apart from star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

The Lions remain without running back David Montgomery but still possess the offensive weaponry to put the Raiders to the sword, and there's a reason they are being asked to cover an 8.5-point handicap.

Head coach Dan Campbell is a top-class motivator who should have his team ready for this clash, so expect Detroit to bounce back on home turf.

The lowdown

Venue Ford Field, Detroit

Surface Artificial

Weather Closed roof

Vegas line Las Vegas +8

Points line 45.5

