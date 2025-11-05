Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:45 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:45 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
NFL tips

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos: predictions, betting tips and odds

Las Vegas Raiders visit the Denver Broncos in Week Ten of the 2025 NFL season. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for Thursday's game

The Broncos' defence did not allow the Texans to score a touchdown on Sunday
The Broncos' defence did not allow the Texans to score a touchdown on SundayCredit: Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos date, start time & TV info 

Date Thursday, November 6
Starts 1.15am
Venue Invesco Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
TV Sky Sports NFL

Top plays bottom in the NFL West as Week Ten begins with a Thursday night encounter between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. 

The Broncos (7-2) have their noses ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs in the division while the Raiders (2-6) traded wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to the Jaguars before Tuesday's deadline.

Untitled Document
NFL Special
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
CLAIM OFFER

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Under 42.5 points
2pts 10-11 general

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos preview 

First plays last in the AFC West on Thursday night as NFL Week Ten begins with the Denver Broncos hosting the Las Vegas Raiders. 

The Broncos improved their record to 7-2 with an 18-15 road win over the Texans on Sunday, when their defence restricted Houston to only five field goals.

The Raiders were also involved in a close game but went down 30-29 to the Jaguars after failing to covert a two-point conversion attempt with 16 seconds of overtime remaining. 

That was their seventh loss in the last eight games, but it was at least a better effort than their previous 31-0 defeat by the Chiefs. 

Defences should be on top on Thursday. The Broncos have struggled to move the ball at times and Las Vegas's defence ranks a solid seventh against the run.

The Raiders’ offence is unlikely to match Sunday's effort against the top-notch Broncos defence after losing one of their best wide receivers, Jakobi Meyers, in a trade with the Jaguars on Tuesday. 

They have one of the worst rushing attacks in the league too, so the Broncos should be able to concentrate on disrupting inconsistent QB Geno Smith. 

Denver should have few problems maintaining their unbeaten home record with a fifth success at Mile High, but going short on points is preferred.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on Las Vegas Raiders visit the Denver BroncosHere are the latest odds for Thursday's game.

Match bettingOdds
Las Vegas Raiders
7-2
Denver Broncos
1-5
HandicapOdds
Las Vegas Raiders +9.510-11
Denver Broncos -9.510-11
Total pointsOdds
Under 42.510-11
Over 42.510-11

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top sports betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

£50 In Free BuildABets When You Place A £10 NFL BuildABet

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze
CLAIM OFFER

FAQs for Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

When is Las Vegas Raiders visit the Denver Broncos in the NFL?

Las Vegas Raiders visit the Denver Broncos on the night of Thursday, November 6. The game starts at 1.15am GMT.

Where is Las Vegas Raiders visit the Denver Broncos being played?

The game will take place at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, which has a grass surface.

What are the odds for Las Vegas Raiders visit the Denver Broncos?

The Broncos are clear 1-5 favourites at home with the Raiders the 7-2 underdogs. The handicap is set at 9.5 points.

Read more from Racing Post Sport's experts:

NFL Bet Builder tips: Don't miss our 12-1 tip for Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos 

Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has a strong fancy in the Europa League 

WATCH NOW: The Sweet Spot | Abu Dhabi Championship & World Wide Technology Championship previews and best bets 

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Pickswise

Published on inNFL tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inNFL tips
more inBetting offers
more inNFL tips
more inBetting offers
Related Content
Man City vs Borussia Dortmund betting offer: Betfair are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored

Man City vs Borussia Dortmund betting offer: Betfair are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored

icon
Betting offers
Man City vs Borussia Dortmund betting offer: Betfair are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored
Man City vs Borussia Dortmund betting offer: Betfair are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored
icon
Betting offers
Coral horse racing free bets 2025-26: £40 for new customers this jumps season
Coral horse racing free bets 2025-26: £40 for new customers this jumps season
icon
Betting offers
Boost your 2025-26 jumps season with £50 free bets from Paddy Power
Boost your 2025-26 jumps season with £50 free bets from Paddy Power
icon
Betting offers