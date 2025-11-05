Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos: predictions, betting tips and odds

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos date, start time & TV info

Date Thursday, November 6

Starts 1.15am

Venue Invesco Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

TV Sky Sports NFL

Top plays bottom in the NFL West as Week Ten begins with a Thursday night encounter between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos (7-2) have their noses ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs in the division while the Raiders (2-6) traded wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to the Jaguars before Tuesday's deadline.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Under 42.5 points

2pts 10-11 general

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos preview

First plays last in the AFC West on Thursday night as NFL Week Ten begins with the Denver Broncos hosting the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos improved their record to 7-2 with an 18-15 road win over the Texans on Sunday, when their defence restricted Houston to only five field goals.

The Raiders were also involved in a close game but went down 30-29 to the Jaguars after failing to covert a two-point conversion attempt with 16 seconds of overtime remaining.

That was their seventh loss in the last eight games, but it was at least a better effort than their previous 31-0 defeat by the Chiefs.

Defences should be on top on Thursday. The Broncos have struggled to move the ball at times and Las Vegas's defence ranks a solid seventh against the run.

The Raiders’ offence is unlikely to match Sunday's effort against the top-notch Broncos defence after losing one of their best wide receivers, Jakobi Meyers, in a trade with the Jaguars on Tuesday.

They have one of the worst rushing attacks in the league too, so the Broncos should be able to concentrate on disrupting inconsistent QB Geno Smith.

Denver should have few problems maintaining their unbeaten home record with a fifth success at Mile High, but going short on points is preferred.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on Las Vegas Raiders visit the Denver Broncos. Here are the latest odds for Thursday's game.

Match betting Odds Las Vegas Raiders

7-2 Denver Broncos

1-5

Handicap Odds Las Vegas Raiders +9.5 10-11 Denver Broncos -9.5 10-11

Total points Odds Under 42.5 10-11 Over 42.5 10-11

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top sports betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

FAQs for Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

When is Las Vegas Raiders visit the Denver Broncos in the NFL?

Las Vegas Raiders visit the Denver Broncos on the night of Thursday, November 6. The game starts at 1.15am GMT.

Where is Las Vegas Raiders visit the Denver Broncos being played?

The game will take place at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, which has a grass surface.

What are the odds for Las Vegas Raiders visit the Denver Broncos?

The Broncos are clear 1-5 favourites at home with the Raiders the 7-2 underdogs. The handicap is set at 9.5 points.

