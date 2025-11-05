- More
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos: predictions, betting tips and odds
Las Vegas Raiders visit the Denver Broncos in Week Ten of the 2025 NFL season. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for Thursday's game
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos date, start time & TV info
Date Thursday, November 6
Starts 1.15am
Venue Invesco Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
TV Sky Sports NFL
Top plays bottom in the NFL West as Week Ten begins with a Thursday night encounter between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.
The Broncos (7-2) have their noses ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs in the division while the Raiders (2-6) traded wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to the Jaguars before Tuesday's deadline.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
- Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Under 42.5 points
2pts 10-11 general
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos preview
First plays last in the AFC West on Thursday night as NFL Week Ten begins with the Denver Broncos hosting the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Broncos improved their record to 7-2 with an 18-15 road win over the Texans on Sunday, when their defence restricted Houston to only five field goals.
The Raiders were also involved in a close game but went down 30-29 to the Jaguars after failing to covert a two-point conversion attempt with 16 seconds of overtime remaining.
That was their seventh loss in the last eight games, but it was at least a better effort than their previous 31-0 defeat by the Chiefs.
Defences should be on top on Thursday. The Broncos have struggled to move the ball at times and Las Vegas's defence ranks a solid seventh against the run.
The Raiders’ offence is unlikely to match Sunday's effort against the top-notch Broncos defence after losing one of their best wide receivers, Jakobi Meyers, in a trade with the Jaguars on Tuesday.
They have one of the worst rushing attacks in the league too, so the Broncos should be able to concentrate on disrupting inconsistent QB Geno Smith.
Denver should have few problems maintaining their unbeaten home record with a fifth success at Mile High, but going short on points is preferred.
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos betting odds
Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on Las Vegas Raiders visit the Denver Broncos. Here are the latest odds for Thursday's game.
|Match betting
|Odds
|Las Vegas Raiders
|7-2
|Denver Broncos
|1-5
|Handicap
|Odds
|Las Vegas Raiders +9.5
|10-11
|Denver Broncos -9.5
|10-11
|Total points
|Odds
|Under 42.5
|10-11
|Over 42.5
|10-11
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top sports betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
£50 In Free BuildABets When You Place A £10 NFL BuildABet
- Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze
FAQs for Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
When is Las Vegas Raiders visit the Denver Broncos in the NFL?
Las Vegas Raiders visit the Denver Broncos on the night of Thursday, November 6. The game starts at 1.15am GMT.
Where is Las Vegas Raiders visit the Denver Broncos being played?
The game will take place at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, which has a grass surface.
What are the odds for Las Vegas Raiders visit the Denver Broncos?
The Broncos are clear 1-5 favourites at home with the Raiders the 7-2 underdogs. The handicap is set at 9.5 points.
Read more from Racing Post Sport's experts:
NFL Bet Builder tips: Don't miss our 12-1 tip for Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has a strong fancy in the Europa League
WATCH NOW: The Sweet Spot | Abu Dhabi Championship & World Wide Technology Championship previews and best bets
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inNFL tips
Last updated
- The Punt Team | NFL Week 9 – "This has to be backed at those prices"
- NFL Bet Builder tips: Don't miss our 12-1 tip for Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
- NFL Bet Builder tips: Don't miss our 10-1 tip for Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
- Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys can prevail in another high-scoring game
- NFL touchdown scorer treble: Three players who can score a TD in NFL Week Nine
- SBK sign-up offer: bet £10, get £40 in free bets
- Dabble betting offer: get £10 in free bets this November - no deposit required
- Coral horse racing free bets 2025-26: £40 for new customers this jumps season
- Boost your 2025-26 jumps season with £50 free bets from Paddy Power
- Man City vs Borussia Dortmund betting offer: Betfair are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored
- The Punt Team | NFL Week 9 – "This has to be backed at those prices"
- NFL Bet Builder tips: Don't miss our 12-1 tip for Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
- NFL Bet Builder tips: Don't miss our 10-1 tip for Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
- Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys can prevail in another high-scoring game
- NFL touchdown scorer treble: Three players who can score a TD in NFL Week Nine
- SBK sign-up offer: bet £10, get £40 in free bets
- Dabble betting offer: get £10 in free bets this November - no deposit required
- Coral horse racing free bets 2025-26: £40 for new customers this jumps season
- Boost your 2025-26 jumps season with £50 free bets from Paddy Power
- Man City vs Borussia Dortmund betting offer: Betfair are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored