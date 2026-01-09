- More
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears: predictions, betting tips and odds
The Green Bay Packers visit the Chicago Bears in the 2025-26 NFL playoffs. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for Saturday's wild-card game
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears date, start time & TV info
Date Saturday, January 10
Starts 1am GMT (Saturday night)
Venue Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
TV Sky Sports NFL
The second Saturday wild-card clash is expected to be a close contest between NFC North duo the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. The Bears won the division with an 11-6 record, while the Packers finished second at 9-7-1.
The teams spilit their two regular-season meetings, each winning at home, with the Packers triumphing 28-21 at Lambeau Field in Week 14 before the Bears won the latest clash 22-16 in overtime in Week 16.
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Chicago Bears +1.5
1pt 10-11 BoyleSports, Paddy Power
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears preview
Familiarity breeds contempt but the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers didn't like each other very much anyway as they prepare for their third meeting in six weeks in the wild-card playoffs on Saturday night.
It is the most played match in NFL history but although the teams have faced each other 212 times, this will be only their third playoff clash.
The divisional rivals filled the first two places in the tight NFC North ahead of the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings and the oddsmakers expect a close contest between the teams, who each won at home in their regular-season meetings.
The Bears won 11 of their last 15 games under impressive new head coach Ben Johnson and even after a Week 18 defeat to the Lions, which didn't matter much, they had a 6-2 record at Soldier Field this season. They had strong 11-5-1 record against the handicap and arrive at the playoffs in better form than their rivals.
The Packers made the playoffs despite losing their last four games and their chances of playoff success took a major hit when star defensive acquisition Micah Parsons tore his ACL in Week 15.
Matt LaFleur's team lost a 16-6 lead late in their Week 16 defeat to the Bears before home quarterback Caleb Williams threw a 46-yard touchdown to DJ Moore to seal an overtime victory.
The Packers were only 6-11 against the handicap this year and covered only once in six games as favourites on the road.
The Bears haven't won a playoff game since 2010 but they look the better value bet for this clash as underdogs at home.
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears betting odds
Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's game.
|Match betting
|Odds
|Green Bay Packers
|17-20
|Chicago Bears
|19-20
|Handicap
|Odds
|Green Bay Packers -1.5
|10-11
|Chicago Bears +1.5
|10-11
|Total points
|Odds
|Under 44.5
|10-11
|Over 44.5
|10-11
Odds correct at time of publishing
FAQs for Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
When is Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears in the NFL?
The Green Bay Packers visit the Chicago Bears on the night of Saturday, January 10. The game starts at 1am GMT.
Where is Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears being played?
The game will take place at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, which has a grass surface.
What are the odds for Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears?
The Packers are slight 17-20 favourites on the road with the Bears the home underdogs at 19-20 with Paddy Power. The handicap is set at 1.5 points.
