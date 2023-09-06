Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs betting tips and NFL predictions

Where to watch Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Sky Sports Main Event, 1.20am Thursday night

Best bet

Detroit Lions +6.5

1pt 8-11 general

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs predictions

The 2023 NFL season kicks off with a blockbuster contest between two electric offences as the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, host the Detroit Lions.

Head coach Dan Campbell has done an excellent job in transforming the Lions into a winning team, and with Jared Goff at quarterback and Amon-Ra St Brown at wide receiver, hopes of a return to the playoffs are growing in the Motor City.

They should be able to exploit the Chiefs’ vulnerable defence, which ranked 22nd against the pass last season, and there looks to be value in taking the Lions to stay on the right side of a 6.5-point spread.

Goff should have no trouble moving the ball down the field at Arrowhead and rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs looks a red-hot prospect coming out of the draft and is another major weapon in Goff’s arsenal.

The Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and he demonstrated once again last season that he is a special talent. However, he is likely to be without his top target Travis Kelce, who suffered a knee injury in practice on Tuesday.

The Chiefs’ defence will hope that Mahomes is on his A-game because the Lions' offence could prove too hot for them to handle.

Super Bowl hangovers are not unheard of - see the LA Rams last season - so the defending champions could struggle in their season opener.

Campbell should have his Lions ready and fired up for this game, and this is a great opportunity for Detroit to show off their own Super Bowl credentials. Take the Lions to cover the spread and don’t be surprised if they win outright.

The lowdown

Venue Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Surface Grass

Weather Clear, 27C

Vegas line Detroit +5.5

Points line 52.5

