Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens: predictions, betting tips and odds

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens date, start time & TV info

Date Tuesday, September 23 (Monday night)

Starts 1.15am

Venue M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

TV Sky Sports NFL

Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens have made 1-1 starts to the new NFL season, but it could be Lamar Jackson and the Ravens who assert their superiority on Monday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium.

Untitled Document NFL Special 4/5 Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on any NFL market at odds of min 1/2 (1.5) and get £50 in free bet builders & multiples. Free bet rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Baltimore Ravens -4.5

2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens preview

The Ravens have a phenomenal recent record against NFC opponents – in the Jackson era, Baltimore are 24-2 when the two-time MVP starts. When they do stumble, it tends to come against AFC rivals, such as the Buffalo Bills in Week One.

Against less familiar NFC opposition, quarterback Jackson and his teammates tend to settle in more easily and freely in their playing style, with only the Eagles last season, and the Giants three years ago proving able to stop them.

Many of their wins have come in dominant fashion.

The Lions went 12-5 and made the NFC Championship Game in the 2023 season, but when they travelled to Baltimore in Week Seven, they were decimated 38-6, with Jackson posting four total touchdowns and 327 passing yards from just 27 attempts.

History doesn’t always repeat, but the Ravens found form last week, dominating Cleveland after half-time to run out 41-17 winners. Their defence was particularly effective, allowing just 4.4 yards per pass.

The Lions were even more impressive, obliterating the hapless Bears and posting 52 points to Chicago’s 21 in a loud response to their Week One failure.

Detroit can still dominate weaker rivals at Ford Field, but it’s likely to be a different story on the road, especially against a powerful Ravens team who will benefit from the rest that comes with back-to-back home games.

While the Lions are an above-average team, the Ravens dispute Super Bowl favouritism with the Bills, and can display their Lombardi Trophy credentials by covering the spread in this one.

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens. Here are the latest odds for Monday's game.

Match betting Odds Detroit 9-5 Baltimore 4-9

Handicap Odds Detroit +5.5 10-11 Baltimore -5.5 10-11

Total points Odds Under – 52.5 10-11 Over –52.5

10-11

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top sports betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £50 In Free BuildABets When You Place A £10 NFL BuildABet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. NFL BuildABet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 5 x £10 Bet tokens. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets for NFL BuildABets only. Free Bets are non withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Read more:

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants: NFL predictions, betting tips and odds

FAQs for Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

When is Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens in the NFL?

The Detroit Lions face the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. The game starts at 1.15am BST.

Where is Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens being played?

The game takes place at M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the Ravens.

What are the odds for Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens ?

The Ravens are 4-9 favourites with the Lions 9-5 underdogs. The handicap is set at 5.5 in the Ravens' favour, with the total at 52.5.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.