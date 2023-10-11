Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs betting tips and NFL predictions: Broncos can stay in touch

Where to watch Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am Thursday night

Best bet

Denver +10.5

1pt 10-11 general

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs predictions

On the surface, there are not many reasons to back the Broncos at any odds, particularly on the road against reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs.

The defence has been non-existent, giving up 31 points to the Jets last week, and they haven't covered the spread in any of their five games this season. They are in freefall.

However, sometimes it pays to back the team who are at a low ebb and that certainly applies to Denver, who will be playing with a point to prove at the Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night.

The Broncos have lost to the Chiefs 15 times in a row and while it's fanciful to suggest they will end that streak, there are reasons to believe they can at least keep this competitive.

This AFC West clash is essentially Denver's Super Bowl. Whatever their best looks like, they’re going to throw it at the Chiefs, and that could be enough to cover two scores.

The Chiefs are also sweating over the fitness of Travis Kelce - the star tight end practised this week, but who knows how much Andy Reid will push him against such a woeful team.

Kansas City will be able to find success on the ground with running back Isaiah Pacheco, but the chemistry isn’t quite there yet with Patrick Mahomes and the rest of his receivers.

If Broncos QB Russell Wilson has an above average game, the visiting side can stay in touch.

The lowdown

Venue Arrowhead Stadium

Surface Grass

Weather Clear, 23C

Vegas line Denver +10.5

Points line 51

