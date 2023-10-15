Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers betting tips and NFL predictions

Where to watch Dallas Cowboys at LA Chargers

Dallas Cowboys at LA Chargers

Dallas Cowboys could hardly have looked worse against San Francisco last week, but it could be worth writing off that result and backing them to bounce back on this trip to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers.

The Cowboys were hosed 42-10 by the 49ers in Week Five, when Dak Prescott reverted to his old bad habits throwing numerous interceptions, while the defence were shambolic and in truth it's hard to find any rays of sunshine from the performance.

But it's the fact that they were so bad that makes the result easy to ignore – the team aren't anything like as bad as they looked in San Francisco.

And the Chargers could be the perfect team to face to rebuild confidence. Unlike the 49ers, the Chargers' secondary can be soft.

Los Angeles did all their scoring in the first half in a 24-17 win over the lowly Las Vegas Raiders in their last game two weeks ago, while they scraped past a Vikings team who aren't expected to make the playoffs prior to that.

There's always extra pressure on a primetime game when all the attention is on you, and that's another factor that could play into Dallas's hands given that Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is aware that his decisions will come under close scrutiny.

