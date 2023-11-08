Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears betting tips and NFL predictions: Bears to put Panthers to the sword at Soldier Field

Where to watch Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am Friday night

Chicago Bears -3.5

1pt 10-11 general

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears predictions

This Thursday Night Football clash features two troubled teams, and given that neither the Chicago Bears nor the Carolina Panthers look particularly trustworthy, the best option could be to side with the quarterback who still has something to play for.

Justin Fields is expected to make his return for Chicago after a three-week absence and still has a lot to prove. Beginning in this Week Ten outing at Soldier Field, these are his last two months to convince the Bears that he’s the man for the job and that they shouldn’t use one of their two first-round draft picks on a quarterback.

There’s also an additional incentive for the Bears to beat the Panthers, since they own the Panthers' first-round pick. The more wins Carolina get, the worse that pick gets.

The 1-8 Panthers made an offensive play-calling change in October, when head coach Frank Reich handed over those duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, but there’s not much any coach can do when the wide receivers are unable to get away from opposing defenders.

Carolina's defence played well enough to win against the Colts last weekend but rookie quarterback Bryce Young threw two interceptions which helped condemn them to a 27-13 defeat.

The 2-8 Bears are also struggling but at least their quarterback has some incentive. The Bears should be able to handle a limping Panthers team on home turf.

The lowdown

Venue Soldier Field, Chicago

Surface Grass

Weather Clear, 9C

Vegas line 38.5

Points line Carolina +3.5

