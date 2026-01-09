2025-26 NFL playoffs betting tips, odds and Super Bowl predictions: Rams primed for another triumph

The NFL regular season is in the books and with 18 teams eliminated including last season's Super Bowl runners-up the Kansas City Chiefs and other fancied teams including the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions, 14 remain in contention for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Denver Broncos claimed the AFC number one seed while the Seattle Seahawks get the first-round bye in the NFC, and the NFC West champions are the favourites in an open race for this season's Super Bowl.

2025-26 Super Bowl betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on the 2025-26 Super Bowl. Here are their latest odds:

Super Bowl winner Record Seeding Odds Seattle Seahawks 14-3 NFC 1 7-2 Los Angeles Rams 12-5 NFC 5

4-1 Denver Broncos 14-3 AFC 1 6-1 Philadelphia Eagles 11-6 NFC 3

7-1 Buffalo Bills 12-5

AFC 6

9-1 New England Patriots 14-3 AFC 2

9-1 Houston Texans 12-5

AFC 5

10-1 Jacksonville Jaguars 13-4 AFC 3

11-1 Green Bay Packers 9-7-1 NFC 7

14-1 Chicago Bears 11-6

NFC 2

17-1 San Francisco 49ers 12-5

NFC 6

22-1 Los Angeles Chargers 11-6

AFC 7

25-1 Pittsburgh Steelers 10-7 AFC 4

45-1 Carolina Panthers 8-9 NFC 4

225-1 Scroll >>> table to view

Odds correct at midday on Friday, January 8. All quoted

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

2025-26 Super Bowl betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Los Angeles Rams to win the Super Bowl

2pts 5-1 Hills

Houston Texans to win the Super Bowl

1pt each-way 12-1 Hills

Rams can do it the hard way

The Los Angeles Rams were in the hunt for the NFC number one seed for most of the season only to lose out in their duel with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West and have to settle for a wild-card place.

Now the fifth seeds in the NFC playoffs, the Rams have a tougher route ahead of them but they are capable of beating any team they may face along the way.

It's not common for wild-card qualifiers to win the Super Bowl but the Rams are one of the strongest squads ever not to win their division and will be looking to emulate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won the Super Bowl from exactly the same situation in 2020.

The Rams have returned to prominence faster than expected since tearing down their Super Bowl LVI winning team after their success over the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.

Head coach Sean McVay, still only 39, and quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is only two years younger, remain from their last success, but are now assisted by a retooled and dynamic offence led by running back Kyren Williams and wide receiver Puka Nacua, plus a young and dangerous defence.

The Rams provide a quandary for punters as they had a strong chance of winning every game they played this season and were never outclassed, but they still found a way to lose five times, often let down by their special team.

Their only loss by more than three points was a 33-26 defeat to Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles, who returned a blocked kick for a touchdown when the Rams were attempting a game-winning field goal.

The Rams appeared to be in full control of their crucial Week 16 game against the Seahawks, leading by 16 points in the fourth quarter before losing to a two-point conversion in overtime, but they would have every chance if meeting those impressive rivals again, and they beat Seattle 21-19 in their first meeting.

Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr Credit: Getty Images

Texans' defence can take them a long way

The old adage in the NFL is that defence wins championships and the Houston Texans have a chance of living that dream as they chase their first Super Bowl success.

The Texans led the league in fewest yards allowed per game with a figure of 277.2, just ahead of AFC number one seeds the Denver Broncos, and only the Seahawks (292) conceded fewer than their 295 points in the regular season.

The AFC South side were pipped to the divisional title by the Jaguars, but they finished the season in fantastic form with nine straight wins having made a slow start to the year and losing their first three games.

A fierce defence is assisted by a progressive young offence led by quarterback CJ Stroud, rookie running back Woody Marks and talented wide receiver Nico Collins, and recent wins over the Jaguars, Chargers, Chiefs and Bills make them a team no one will want to face in the playoffs.

Despite being only the fifth seeds in the AFC the Texans are being given plenty of respect in the outright market and they have a very winnable first playoff match-up against the 10-7 Pittsburgh Steelers, who crept into the playoffs thanks to a missed field goal by the Baltimore Ravens last week.

Plenty of depth in NFC field

The NFC has looked the stronger of the two conferences this season with the Ravens and Chiefs flopping in the AFC, and it's no surprise to see NFC teams in three of the first four places in the Super Bowl market.

The Seahawks are a serious side with a fantastic defence marshalled by shrewd head coach Mike Macdonald but quarterback Sam Darnold needs to prove he has the temperament for the playoffs after a poor display for the Minnesota Vikings against the Rams on his post-season debut last year.

Defending champions the Eagles remain a threat even though they have not been scintillating to watch this year, but their defence makes them a tough test for anyone, while the Chicago Bears have shown plenty of zip under new head coach Ben Johnson.

In the AFC, there are questions about the championship calibre of big improvers the Patriots and the Jaguars and while the Broncos are excellent defensively, they may struggle to keep pace with the better offences in the league.

FAQs for the 2025-26 NFL Playoffs

When is Super Bowl LX?

Super Bowl LX will take place on Sunday February 8, 2026 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Who are the Super Bowl champions?

Last season's Super Bowl winners, the Philadelphia Eagles, have qualified for the playoffs by winning the NFC East this season.

Where can I watch the NFL Playoffs this season?

The playoff games and the Super Bowl will be shown by either Sky Sports or Channel 5 in the UK.

Who are the favourites for the Super Bowl?

The Seattle Seahawks are Paddy Power's 7-2 favourites to win the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams next in the betting at 4-1.

AFC number one seeds the Denver Broncos are 6-1, with defending champions the Philadelphia Eagles 7-1.

2025-26 NFL Playoffs schedule

Games to be played the weekend of:

Wild-card playoffs January 10-12

Divisional playoffs January 17-18

Conference championships January 25

Super Bowl February 8

