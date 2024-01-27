Newport v Manchester United predictions, odds and betting tips: Red Devils may have to be patient

Paddy Power are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Newport v Manchester United. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Newport v Manchester United

You can watch Newport v Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, January 28, live on BBC One at 4.30pm

Match prediction & best bet

Second half to have most goals

1pt 10-11 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Newport v Manchester United odds

Newport 25-1

Manchester United 1-11

Draw 11-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Newport v Manchester United team news

Newport

Rebels boss Graham Coughlan has no fresh injury or suspension concerns, so changes from the team that beat Wrexham last week are expected to be minimal

Manchester United

Anthony Martial has been ruled out for about ten weeks after a groin operation while Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof and Tyrell Malacia are also missing. Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans face tests after illness while Andre Onana and Sofyan Amrabat are at the Africa Cup of Nations. Altay Bayindir is set to make his debut in goal.

Newport v Manchester United predictions

Manchester United have all their eggs in the FA Cup basket if they are to win a trophy this season and they may need to be patient at Newport as they aim to book their fifth-round passage with a minimum of fuss.

The Rebels are 14th in League Two but head into their first match against the Red Devils unbeaten in their last seven outings, with both of their Rodney Parade defeats since the first week in October coming in the EFL Trophy.

And Graham Coughlan's side have proved themselves difficult to break down, conceding just two first-half goals in their last ten outings on their own patch.

So this could be tricky for Erik ten Hag's United, who have scored just 24 goals in their 21 Premier League games this term, and they may be required to scrap it out, just as they did when they won 2-0 at League One Wigan in the last round.

Rasmus Hojlund is still finding his feet up front while Marcus Rashford and Antony have been generally ineffective, and there have been too many occasions this term when they have had to grab late goals to give their results some respectability.

United have scored seven more goals in the second half than in the first this term and there looks a decent chance that it will take time for them to assert themselves in south Wales.

Newport have not conceded before the break in their last 13 home FA Cup games, so there may be some interest in the draw-United double result at 7-2, but, bearing in mind the difference in league standing, backing the second half to be higher-scoring could be a more reliable option.

Key stat

United have led at half-time in just six of their 30 matches this season.

Probable teams

Newport (5-3-2): Townsend; Delaney, Clarke, Bennett, Lewis, McLoughlin; Morris, Charsley, Wildig; Evans, Palmer-Houlden.

Subs: Bondswell, Waite, Baker, Maxted, Rai, Payne, Wood.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Bayindir; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Antony; Hojlund.

Subs: Rashford, Evans, Eriksen, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Forson, Kambuala.

Inside info

Newport

Star man Will Evans

Top scorer Will Evans

Penalty taker Adam Lewis

Card magnet Bryn Morris

Assist ace Shane McLoughlin

Set-piece aerial threat Will Evans

Manchester United

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Rasmus Hojlund

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Raphael Varane

