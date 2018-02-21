Newcomers Hungary should have an appetite for success

BBC & Eurosport from 10am Thursday

There should be a raucous atmosphere at Gangneung Ice Arena this morning where Choi Min-Jeong is odds-on for gold in the women’s 1,000m short-track speed skating.

The South Korean quartet are also favourites in the men’s 5,000m relay finals, however in that event Hungary could be a better value bet.

The Hungarian men were beaten only narrowly in the qualifiers by the hosts, who set an Olympic record time.

They are appearing in this discipline at the Olympics for the first time, having reached the final at the World Championships in each of the last three years.

World Cup leader Dajing Wu heads the betting for the men’s 500m but it could be worth having a small bet on his Chinese compatriot Ziwei Ren at 33-1.

The 20-year-old competed over longer distances in junior competition but has earned his best individual results over this trip more recently, while he has also become a regular member of the Chinese relay team.

Injury has dogged his fledgling career so it’s possible we have yet to see his best, and he set an eye-catching time in qualifying.

Germany are long odds-on to win this morning’s women’s 4x6km biathlon relay.

They are hard to oppose having won two of the three such events this World Cup season.

Recommendations

Hungary to win men’s short-track 5,000m relay

1pt 7-1 Betfred, Sky Bet

Z Ren to win men’s 500m short-track

1pt 33-1 Coral

