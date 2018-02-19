New Zealand hitters could rise to occasion

Trans-Tasman T20 Tri-Series final

Sky Sports Cricket & Mix, 6am Wednesday

England's two-run win over New Zealand on Sunday wasn't enough to earn them a place in the Tri-Series final so the Kiwis face Australia in another potential cracker at Eden Park.

The sides met in Auckland during the round-robin stage with the Aussies chasing down a record target of 244 to win a match that featured 32 sixes.

The short boundaries at Eden Park are no secret and bet365 go just 2-5 that 16 or more sixes are hit in the match.

Australia are favourites, having beaten England and New Zealand twice each on their way to the final, but they will be wary of the hosts' batting power.

New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro cleared the ropes 15 times between them against the Aussies at Eden Park and Munro cracked seven sixes in a 21-ball 57 against England last time out.

The 6-5 about the Kiwis striking more maximums than Australia is worth a bet. Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Seifert and Mark Chapman are all capable of adding to the tally in the middle-order and Paddy Power's 5-6 about Chapman putting one into the crowd looks a generous offer.

The former Hong Kong batsman, playing his first series for New Zealand, hit four sixes in the two games against England.

Recommendations

New Zealand to hit more sixes

2pts 6-5 Betfred

M Chapman to hit a six

1pt 5-6 Paddy Power

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport