New-look Kerry side can make it three wins on the trot

Seldom has a scoreline been as unflattering as Kerry's three-point success over Mayo and a third win on the trot looks on the cards for Eamonn Fitzmaurice's new-look side against Monaghan in their rescheduled Division 1 showdown at Inniskeen.

Kerry were dominant from start to finish in that Mayo win and not even being reduced to 13 men could stop them in their tracks. They were hit with two sucker punches along the way with Mayo netting twice against the run of play, yet they still sauntered to a 1-15 to 2-9 victory. That was proof that this Kerry side is coming of age.

Monaghan have managed to bank two points from a possible four, but were fortunate to escape unscathed from their clash with Kildare and lack imagination up front without Conor McManus. The Clontibret clubman has once again been named on the bench.



Monaghan might struggle to retain their top-flight status, while Kerry look odds-on to appear in the Division 1 decider once again. These are two sides in very different places right now.

Paul Geaney remains at the heart of the Kingdom attack and, with Sean O'Shea blossoming in his new role and Barry John Keane starting to fulfill his early potential, it could be a more comfortable away victory than the betting suggests.

Having failed to pass a pitch inspection on two occasions last weekend, neighbours Cavan and Meath finally get to lock horns at Breffni Park and the home side look overpriced to maintain their unbeaten run.

On a strict line of form through Clare this should be a comfortable success for the Royals.

Cavan drew with the Banner boys, whereas Andy McEntee's men dished out a 0-21 to 0-7 hammering last Sunday. It may not be so simple, though, as there was a lot to like about Cavan's second-half showing against Louth.

They have Cian Mackey back firing on all cylinders and Gearoid McKiernan made a welcome appearance as a substitute in the wide-margin win over the Wee County so is in contention for a starting spot.

Meath's first-half displays against Roscommon and Clare have been pretty poor. They trailed at the break in round one and led 0-6 to 0-4 at halfway in the 14-point demolition last Sunday week.

If Cavan can sneak in front early, as they did against Louth, they are a tough team to peg back given the numbers they get behind the ball.

Cavan never looked like conceding a goal against Louth and the 13-2 that there is no goal in the game is worth taking.

Rory Gallagher has made the best possible start to his time at the helm of Fermanagh and last Sunday week's wide-margin win over Offaly was another step in the right direction.

They travel to Sligo for round three and look decent value at 6-4 to lead at half-time and full-time.

