Football Seattle Sounders v LAFC

New boys LAFC have it tough at Seattle Sounders

Carlos Vela hoping to make an impact

Seattle won the MLS Cup in 2016
Seattle won the MLS Cup in 2016
By Aaron Ashley

MLS
Sky Sports Football, 10pm Sunday

MLS enthusiasts get an early chance to inspect new franchise Los Angeles FC but an opening trip to the CenturyLink Field to face last season’s beaten finalists Seattle Sounders is not an easy starting point.

LAFC have some wealthy investors, they have acquired backing from the likes of Magic Johnson and Will Ferrell, and the big-name signing of former Arsenal and Real Sociedad man Carlos Vela shows their ambition.

Bob Bradley, a laughing stock at Swansea two seasons ago, is the man entrusted with making them a success but as Atlanta and Minnesota showed last season it’s a competitive division and making a fast start is no guarantee.

MLS 2018 season preview

The Sounders are a dominant force on home soil - champions Toronto were the only one of 19 visiting teams last season to leave Seattle with all three points - and it may take time for Bradley's men to hit top stride.

Vela is an excellent acquisition but other than that quality looks thin on the ground and MLS specialists Seattle should have their measure.

The Sounders usually show their best form later in the campaign but they defeated New York Red Bulls in their opening home match last season and Brian Schmetzer will be keen to start on the front foot once again.

Recommendation
Seattle Sounders
2pts 7-10 Betfair

LAFC have some wealthy investors, they have acquired backing from the likes of Magic Johnson and Will Ferrell

