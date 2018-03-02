Nerveless Napoli should brush aside visitors Roma
Juventus can shut out Lazio in gaining revenge
Lazio v Juventus
5pm Saturday (BT Sport 3, from 5.30pm)
Lazio toppled Juventus on their trip to Turin earlier in the season but the Old Lady can’t afford any more slip-ups in their title tussle with Napoli and should gain their revenge with victory in the Italian capital.
Juve travel to Wembley to face Tottenham in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday but they have enough strength in depth to treat both tasks with respect and they tend to deliver when the pressure is on.
Massimiliano Allegri’s defensively-minded men have won their last nine league matches, keeping clean in eight of them, and Lazio could struggle to break them down.
Juve have won on their last four visits to the Stadio Olimpico without conceding and Allegri backs his men to defend narrow leads against even the toughest of opposition.
The visitors have kept clean sheets at free-scoring leaders Napoli and Milan, as well as shutting out Roma and Inter on their own patch, and backing them to keep Lazio at bay also appeals.
Lazio have plenty of attacking quality in their ranks, Ciro Immobile is the league’s leading marksman with 23 goals and Serbian youngster Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is creating a huge impression from midfield.
But Lazio have twice lost to Napoli this season, while suffering defeats to Milan and Roma too, and they could find a determined Juve to be tricky opponents.
Juventus thrive on these kind of fixtures and could be set for a fifth straight away league clean sheet.
Aaron Ashley's recommendation
Juventus to win to nil
1pt 5-2 bet365, Sky Bet
Bet on this match at Soccerbase.com
Napoli v Roma
BT Sport 2, 7.45pm Saturday
Napoli are showing no signs of nerves in the title race and can register an 11th straight league win by brushing aside fifth-placed Roma at the Stadio San Paolo.
Maurizio Sarri's side came up with a stunning 5-0 win at Cagliari on Monday and look a level above Roma, who have lost their last two games.
Dan Childs's recommendation
Napoli
2pts 6-10 Betfair, Coral, Hills
Key stat
Roma have won three of their last 12 fixtures.
Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport