Napoli v Barcelona predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

Where to watch Napoli v Barcelona

You can watch Napoli v Barcelona in the Champions League at 8pm on Wednesday, February 21, live on TNT Sports 2

Match prediction & best bet

Barcelona draw no bet

1pt 17-20 Hills

Napoli v Barcelona odds

Napoli 9-5

Barcelona 6-4

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Napoli v Barcelona team news

Napoli

Victor Osimhen is expected to make his first appearance since December 23 after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations. Defender Juan Jesus is available after serving a domestic ban.

Barcelona

Joao Felix faces a late test on an ankle injury while Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Marcos Alonso, Sergi Roberto and Ferran Torres are all injured.

Napoli v Barcelona predictions

Last season's title-winning joy must feel like an awfully long time ago for Napoli and Barcelona and their domestic woes add to the importance of their Champions League last-16 meeting.

Napoli would have fancied their chances in the Champions League after dominating Serie A last term but their league form provides little encouragement as they sit eight places and 27 points behind leaders Inter.

To cap that off, they are on to their third manager of the season as Walter Mazzarri was shown the door on Monday and Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona has been handed the job until the end of the season.

Calzona ticks a lot of boxes for the 'knows-the-club' brigade having worked at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona under Maurizio Sarri and the title-winning Luciano Spalletti, but it is plainly a difficult time for Napoli and a visit from the Spanish champions is not ideal.

Barcelona have been underwhelming themselves and are eight points behind Real Madrid in La Liga but there has been a sense of stability, at least on the pitch, since coach and club legend Xavi announced he would be stepping down at the end of the season.

Barca have won three of their last four games, which would have given them a lift even though they needed a late penalty to win at Celta Vigo at the weekend. They look the more likely winners in Naples although the draw-no-bet option is the most attractive way of supporting the visitors.

The problem for Barcelona is that they have not been great on the road in the Champions League lately. Five of their last seven away games in the competition have ended in defeat, including this season's group matches against Shakhtar Donetsk and Royal Antwerp, but they may be coming good at the right time.

Napoli fans will be delighted to see striker Victor Osimhen back in contention for a starting place, even if, like the team as a whole, he has struggled to live up to last season's heights.

The Nigeria striker had a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations, scoring just one goal despite his team reaching the final, and Barca's Robert Lewandowski, who has scored four times in his last three games, can help the visitors gain a first-leg advantage.

Key stat

Napoli have kept just four clean sheets in 18 home matches this season

Probable teams

Napoli (4-3-3): Gollini; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Ostigard, Mazzocchi; Anguissa, Lobotka, Traore; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratshkhelia

Subs: Simeone, Cajuste, Natan, Ngonge, Lindstrom, Olivera, Jesus

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Martinez, Cancelo; De Jong, Christensen, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Pedri

Subs: Raphinha, Fermin, Romeu, Fort, Cubarsi, Roque, Felix

Inside info

Napoli

Star man Victor Osimhen

Top scorer Victor Osimhen

Penalty taker Matteo Politano

Card magnet Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Assist ace Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Set-piece aerial threat Amir Rrahmani

Barcelona

Star man Robert Lewandowski

Top scorer Robert Lewandowski

Penalty taker Robert Lewandowski

Card magnet Frenkie de Jong

Assist ace Ilkay Gundogan

Set-piece aerial threat Ronald Araujo

Napoli v Barcelona b et builder predictions

Robert Lewandowski to score at any time

The Poland striker has had a lean Champions League this season, scoring just one goal, but he has hit the target four times in his last three matches

Over 5.5 Napoli corners

No team had more flag kicks than Napoli in the group stage and they average 7.67 corners per home game in Serie A this season

Under 1.5 Napoli goals

The home side have found the net more than once in just three of their last 11 matches during a frustrating campaign

Pays out at 9-1 with bet365

