Napoli can thump Feyenoord in bid for knockout spot

Group F

BT Sport Extra, 7.45pm Wednesday

Napoli will still make it to the Champions League knockout stages if they beat Feyenoord and Shakhtar Donetsk lose against Manchester City and Maurizio Sarri’s men should keep up their end of the bargain in Rotterdam.

Two defeats against City have left the Little Donkeys in big trouble and the fixtures haven’t been kind to them with Pep Guardiola likely to put out a weakened side in Ukraine.

That won’t help Napoli’s cause but victory over the hosts will at least leave them in with a chance and the exciting Italians are likely to do the business.

Their vibrant attacking style has wowed the crowds in Naples and, even with Lorenzo Insigne absent, they have the quality to take apart a limited Feyenoord side who have shipped 13 goals in five group games.

Napoli should win this with a degree of authority.

Recommendation

Napoli -1.5 on Asian handicap

1pt 68-67 188Bet

Team news

Feyenoord

Karim El Admadi is available after serving a suspension.

Napoli

Lorenzo Insigne is ruled out while Maurizio Sarri could rest Raul Albiol and Mario Rui.

Key stat

Feyenoord have lost all five Champions League group games.

