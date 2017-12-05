Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Football Feyenoord v Napoli

Napoli can thump Feyenoord in bid for knockout spot

Little Donkeys' Rotterdam hosts have shipped 13 goals

Napoli celebrate a recent win at Roma
Napoli celebrate a recent win at Roma
Getty Images
1 of 1
By Joe Champion

Group F
BT Sport Extra, 7.45pm Wednesday

Napoli will still make it to the Champions League knockout stages if they beat Feyenoord and Shakhtar Donetsk lose against Manchester City and Maurizio Sarri’s men should keep up their end of the bargain in Rotterdam.

Two defeats against City have left the Little Donkeys in big trouble and the fixtures haven’t been kind to them with Pep Guardiola likely to put out a weakened side in Ukraine.

Serie A standings

Eredivisie standings

That won’t help Napoli’s cause but victory over the hosts will at least leave them in with a chance and the exciting Italians are likely to do the business.

Their vibrant attacking style has wowed the crowds in Naples and, even with Lorenzo Insigne absent, they have the quality to take apart a limited Feyenoord side who have shipped 13 goals in five group games.

Napoli should win this with a degree of authority.

Recommendation
Napoli -1.5 on Asian handicap
1pt 68-67 188Bet

Bet on this match at Soccerbase.com

Team news

Feyenoord
Karim El Admadi is available after serving a suspension.

Napoli
Lorenzo Insigne is ruled out while Maurizio Sarri could rest Raul Albiol and Mario Rui.

Key stat
Feyenoord have lost all five Champions League group games.

Today's top sports betting stories 

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Feyenoord have lost all five Champions League group games
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets