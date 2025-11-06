Sao Paulo Grand Prix betting tips, odds and predictions: Russell overpriced to reach the frame

Where to watch the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Practice & Sprint qualifying

Sky Sports F1, 2.30pm & 6.30pm Friday

Sprint race & qualifying

Sky Sports F1, 2pm & 6pm Saturday

Race

Sky Sports F1, 5pm Sunday

Best bets

George Russell

1pt each-way 16-1 bet365, Paddy Power

Oliver Bearman points finish

1pt 13-8 BoyleSports

Sao Paulo Grand Prix predictions

Last year's Sao Paulo Grand Prix proved pivotal in determining the destination of the drivers' title, and Interlagos again has the potential to host a decisive race in the championship fight.

There are four race weekends remaining, two of which, including this week in Brazil, feature sprint races with extra points on offer, and the championship is delicately poised.

A poor run of form has seen long-time leader Oscar Piastri fall a point behind his McLaren teammate Lando Norris, while defending champion Max Verstappen, is just 36 points off the lead having been 104 points adrift five races ago.

Verstappen put in a display for the ages in torrential rain at Interlagos last year and there is again a chance that the weekend action could be affected by showers.

The Red Bull ace saw his streak of top-two finishes end at five in Mexico last time, but he seemed certain to pass Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for the runner-up spot behind Norris until a late virtual safety car ended their battle.

The Dutchman will surely be competitive this weekend, as will runaway Mexico City winner Norris, but a driver who may have been forgotten about is George Russell of Mercedes.

The King's Lynn racer has won twice this season, most recently in Singapore a month ago, and the circuit layout and cooler conditions should play to his car's strengths.

Russell earned his maiden win at the Interlagos circuit in 2022 and was in a strong position last year until the timing of the red flag ruined his chances.

Fellow Briton Oliver Bearman is finishing the season strongly as his Haas team seek to climb up the constructors' table.

The rookie is on a run of three straight points finishes, including a brilliant fourth place in Mexico, and the upgrade the team introduced at the Texas round is clearly to his liking.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix betting odds

Race winner Odds Max Verstappen 7-5 Lando Norris 8-5 Oscar Piastri 4-1 Charles Leclerc

14-1 George Russell 16-1 Lewis Hamilton 28-1 Kimi Antonelli 66-1 Bar 250-1

