Monaco Grand Prix qualifying betting tips, odds and F1 predictions: Ferrari battle could be fierce

Where to watch the Monaco Grand Prix

All sessions live on Sky Sports F1

Saturday

Practice Three 11.30am

Qualifying 3pm

Sunday

Race 2pm

Best bets

Lewis Hamilton fastest qualifier

1pt 9-4 bet365

Already advised

Lewis Hamilton to win the Monaco Grand Prix

1pt each-way 9-2 Coral, Ladbrokes



Carlos Sainz points finish

1pt 9-4 Hills

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying preview

The expectation that the Monaco Grand Prix could be the time to oppose the all-conquering Mercedes team appears to have been correct as Ferrari took charge on the first day of F1 action in Monte Carlo on Friday.

Charles Leclerc, who had been installed as favourite for his home race despite not finishing higher than third in the first five races, was fastest in the morning practice session, while there was a second Ferrari one-two in the afternoon, this time with Lewis Hamilton in front.

The Monegasque driver has been cut from 13-8 to 8-11 to be the fastest qualifier, with Hamilton slashed from 5-1 to 9-4. The British driver was our early each-way pick for Sunday's race at 9-2, which looks solid now he has been trimmed to 5-2 to record his first win for the Italian team, and he also has to be the value in the qualifying market.

Leclerc has shone in qualifying at his home track before, winning pole three times in the last five years, but Hamilton is also a multiple former polesitter in Monaco and he was always on the pace whenever he was on track in practice.

Max Verstappen was not far behind in third place in practice and is 9-1 for a second Monte Carlo pole, while Mercedes remain a threat even though the theory that Ferrari's smaller turbos would be well suited to the track seems to have been borne out.

World championship leader Kimi Antonelli seems to be finding his feet at the iconic circuit and is worthy of each-way consideration at 12-1 after placing fourth and fifth in the two practice sessions.

Lando Norris won in Monaco for McLaren last season but his preparations have been badly hampered by a battery failure that ruled him out after only 20 minutes of the second practice session.

Monaco Grand Prix fastest qualifier odds

Driver Odds Charles Leclerc 8-11 Lewis Hamilton 9-4 Max Verstappen 9-1 Kimi Antonelli 12-1 George Russell 14-1 Lando Norris

16-1 Oscar Piastri

25-1 Bar 100-1

Odds from bet365. Correct at time of publication

F1 World Championship schedule

Race Date Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne) Winner: George Russell Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir) CANCELLED Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah) CANCELLED Miami Grand Prix (Miami Gardens) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo) June 7 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (Barcelona) June 14 Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring) June 28 British Grand Prix (Silverstone) July 5 Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps) July 19 Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring) July 26 Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort) August 23 Italian Grand Prix (Monza) September 6 Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid) September 13 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku) September 26 Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay) October 11 United States Grand Prix (Austin) October 25 Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City) November 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos) November 8 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas) November 21 Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail) November 29 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina) December 6

Read more:

Monaco Grand Prix betting tips, odds and F1 predictions: Ferrari have a chance to strike back

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