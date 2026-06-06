Monaco Grand Prix tips, odds and predictions: Don't write off Hamilton's hopes

Where to watch the Monaco Grand Prix

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 at 2pm BST Sunday

Already advised

Lewis Hamilton to win the Monaco Grand Prix

1pt each-way 9-2 Coral, Ladbrokes



Carlos Sainz points finish

1pt 9-4 Hills

Best bets

Lewis Hamilton

1pt e-w 7-1 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Monaco Grand Prix preview

Kimi Antonelli has a golden opportunity to further strengthen his grip on the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship after grabbing pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Italian teenager was right on the pace throughout Saturday and put in a last-gasp effort to deny Max Verstappen pole.

George Russell, Antonelli's Mercedes teammate and closest title challenger, albeit already 43 points behind, could manage only sixth on the grid and looks set to fall even further adrift.

Antonelli, who was the last classified finisher on his Monaco debut last year, is long odds-on to take what would be his fifth consecutive victory in a stunning sophomore season for the Italian teenager.

However, Lewis Hamilton was recommended as an early race bet by Phil Agius on Friday, and the seven-time world champion should not be written off after qualifying third.

Ferrari began the weekend as favourites, and that looked justified as Hamilton and local hero Charles Leclerc dominated Friday's proceedings.

They may have shown their hand too early as the pack caught up on Saturday, but they were in the hunt at the front with Hamilton missing out by two-tenths of a second. Leclerc lines up fourth and looked likely to improve on his final run in qualifying before clouting the barriers and picking up a puncture.

Another fine race is forecast around the streets of Monaco Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

There is only a short run to the first corner, but with the Ferraris having been lightning off the line all season and Hamilton's grid spot on the inside for the first turn, he should have every chance of improving his position early on.

Hamilton has enjoyed a new lease of life this season, having struggled in his first year at Ferrari. A new race engineer and a different approach, relying less on simulator work, have helped him unlock more performance, and he has picked up two podium finishes from the first five races of the season.

His second place in Canada last time out was his best result since leaving Mercedes, and it will have given him a huge confidence boost that he earned that position by overtaking his old sparring partner Verstappen late on in the race in Montreal.

It could be worth going in again in the each-way market, with a third of the odds paid to a top-two finisher.

Monaco Grand Prix betting odds

Driver Odds Kimi Antonelli 1-2 Max Verstappen 13-2 Lewis Hamilton 7-1 Charles Leclerc 14-1 George Russell 66-1 Isack Hadjar 100-1 Oscar Piastri 125-1 Bar 125-1

Odds correct at time of publication

F1 World Championship schedule

Race Date Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne) Winner: George Russell Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir) CANCELLED Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah) CANCELLED Miami Grand Prix (Miami Gardens) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal) Tonight, 9pm Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo) June 7 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (Barcelona) June 14 Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring) June 28 British Grand Prix (Silverstone) July 5 Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps) July 19 Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring) July 26 Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort) August 23 Italian Grand Prix (Monza) September 6 Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid) September 13 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku) September 26 Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay) October 11 United States Grand Prix (Austin) October 25 Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City) November 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos) November 8 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas) November 21 Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail) November 29 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina) December 6

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