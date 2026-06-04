Monaco Grand Prix betting tips, odds and F1 predictions: Ferrari have a chance to strike back

Where to watch the Monaco Grand Prix

All sessions live on Sky Sports F1

Friday

Practice One 12.30pm

Practice Two 4pm

Saturday

Practice Three 11.30am

Qualifying 3pm

Sunday

Race 2pm

Best bets

Lewis Hamilton to win the Monaco Grand Prix

1pt each-way 9-2 Coral, Ladbrokes



Carlos Sainz points finish

1pt 9-4 Hills

Monaco Grand Prix preview

Monte Carlo is different from all other F1 tracks and the market for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix reflects that.

While Mercedes have won all five Grands Prix this season, with George Russell taking the opener in Australia before teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli rattled off four wins in a row in China, Japan, Miami and Canada, the Silver Arrows are only third and fourth favourites for this weekend's race.

Instead, bookmakers prefer the chances of Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, with Monegasque driver Leclerc the 2-1 favourite to win on the streets of the city where he grew up.

That may surprise some as Ferrari have managed only one second place and three thirds from five races, but it makes sense given the likelihood that the unique track will suit their cars.

While Mercedes have a power advantage at the higher-speed circuits, Ferrari's smaller turbo, which assists with their fast starts, should also make them much more agile around the narrow street circuit with energy available to deploy in short bursts all through the lap.

The scarlet cars were nimble around the tighter sections in Montreal and that could see them out in front in Monaco.

Whether Leclerc should be as far ahead in the market of Hamilton as he is can be questioned. The British driver, a three-time Monaco winner, looked happier than he had at any point since joining Ferrari when taking his best result for the team in second place in Canada, while Leclerc endured a tough weekend and finished fourth.

Leclerc won his home race in 2024, but he has had plenty of disappointments there too, most notably when not even able to start from pole in 2021 after damaging his car in a qualifying crash.

Mercedes have not won in Monaco since Hamilton's victory in 2019, and neither of their drivers has a strong record at the track. Russell has never finished higher than fifth in six visits, while Antonelli's first effort last year saw him crash in qualifying and trail home 18th in the race.

Lando Norris won in Monaco for McLaren on his way to the title last season and he and Oscar Piastri could be back in podium contention after a miserable race in Montreal. There, they wasted second-row grid slots by starting on intermediate tyres on a drying track, but Ferrari look the best team for early bets. At 9-2 with a third the odds for the first two places, Hamilton appeals most.

Monaco is a track where driver skill and bravery matter more than many others and Carlos Sainz has relished the challenge throughout his career. The Spanish driver has finished in the points there in all ten of his visits with five teams, including two podiums with Ferrari and tenth place on his Williams debut last season. He can keep that run going after three ninth-place finishes in his last four races.

Monaco Grand Prix betting odds

Driver Odds Charles Leclerc 2-1 Lewis Hamilton 9-2 Kimi Antonelli 11-2 George Russell 11-2 Lando Norris 7-1 Max Verstappen

11-1 Oscar Piastri

12-1 Bar 150-1

Odds correct at time of publication

F1 World Championship schedule

Race Date Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne) Winner: George Russell Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir) CANCELLED Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah) CANCELLED Miami Grand Prix (Miami Gardens) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo) June 7 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (Barcelona) June 14 Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring) June 28 British Grand Prix (Silverstone) July 5 Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps) July 19 Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring) July 26 Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort) August 23 Italian Grand Prix (Monza) September 6 Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid) September 13 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku) September 26 Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay) October 11 United States Grand Prix (Austin) October 25 Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City) November 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos) November 8 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas) November 21 Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail) November 29 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina) December 6

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