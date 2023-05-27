Where to watch the Monaco Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1, 2pm Sunday

Monaco Grand Prix predictions

The Monaco Grand Prix will do well to live up to the excitement of Saturday's qualifying session, which resulted in five different teams being represented in the top six places on the grid.

For the second time in four races the champion Red Bull cars will start from the front and the back of the grid after sharply contrasting days for their two drivers.

Sergio Perez, last year’s winner in Monte Carlo, hit the barriers during the first segment of qualifying and will likely start from the pit lane after repairs.

His teammate Max Verstappen, meanwhile, looked to be struggling in the dying moments of the top-ten shootout, only to blitz the final sector of the lap and snatch pole position.

It’s the least impressive Red Bull have looked all season but the fact that Verstappen is still long odds-on for a fourth victory of the campaign tells you just how dominant a year the Red Bull team are having.

Alonso missed out by just 0.086 seconds but that is comfortably the Aston Martin driver’s strongest qualifying performance of the year.

The green machines have been stronger in race trim than qualifying – but the Red Bulls have been even faster.

The veteran Spaniard will be pinning his hopes on making a strong start, which has been one of Verstappen’s few weak points this season.

Alonso has been the most consistent driver this year with four third-place finishes and a fourth from five races.

However, the cars starting behind him haven’t been near to the Aston Martin in race pace this season, so the 2007 Monaco winner looks set for at least a top-two finish.

Backing him each-way with firms offering two places and hoping Alonso can sprint into the lead at the start looks the best bet.

