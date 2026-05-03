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Miami Grand Prix betting tips, odds and F1 predictions: Rejuvenated Verstappen back in the mix
Best bets, Formula 1 tips & race analysis for the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday
Where to watch the Miami Grand Prix
Sky Sports F1, 6pm BST Sunday
(NB start time brought forward from original 9pm BST)
Best bets
Max Verstappen to win the Miami Grand Prix
1pt 11-4 bet365, BoyleSports, Paddy Power
Carlos Sainz points finish
1pt 4-1 BoyleSports, Paddy Power
Already advised (Racing Post, May 1)
Lando Norris to win the Miami Grand Prix
1pt each-way 12-1 bet365, Paddy Power
Charles Leclerc to win the Miami Grand Prix
1pt each-way 14-1 bet365
Miami Grand Prix preview
The most important information for Formula 1 bettors to know ahead of Sunday's Miami Grand Prix is that the start time has been brought forward by three hours to 6pm BST due to a threat of heavy rain.
The move may still not be enough to prevent a rain-affected race, though, and that makes pole-sitter and race favourite Kimi Antonelli worth swerving as he chases a hat-trick of wins after his successes in China and Japan.
The Italian prodigy lacks wet-weather experience compared to his rivals at the front of the pack and he's also a risky proposition until he resolves his issues with slow starts, having fallen to fourth place from second on the grid off the line in Saturday's Sprint.
Antonelli has clearly been the stronger of the two Mercedes drivers at the track, though, with George Russell struggling to get to grips with the street circuit and qualifying only fifth.
Our initial picks for the race from Friday's Racing Post are in good shape, with Lando Norris, tipped each-way at 12-1, having since won the Sprint from pole, although a slight step backwards in qualifying when he placed fourth means he is available at 9-1 now.
The race pace the team showed in their Saturday one-two finish was impressive, though, and given Norris and Oscar Piastri have won their last two races at the track they should be in podium contention again.
Our second selection, Charles Leclerc, is shorter too, at 5-1 having been tipped at 14-1, and the Ferrari driver has a golden opportunity to get to the front early on with front-row starters Antonelli and Max Verstappen both having been slow off the line in the Sprint.
Verstappen is the interesting one for those who are yet to have an interest, though. The Red Bull star looked back to his best on Saturday and a front-row start gives him a great chance to shine having not finished better than sixth in the first three races this season.
The Dutch driver excels in wet weather so if the rain arrives before or during the race he could be in his element.
For a value bet on a points finish, consider Carlos Sainz of Williams at 4-1 to score his second points finish of the season. The Williams looked more competitive on Saturday after a slow start to the year and while Sainz is only 14th on the grid, there was little between him and the three cars immediately ahead of him.
Sainz is another driver who can be strong in the rain and with plenty of chaos likely in the race, there should be opportunities for him to work his way forward.
Miami Grand Prix betting odds
|Driver
|Odds
|Kimi Antonelli
|6-4
|Max Verstappen
|11-4
|Charles Leclerc
|5-1
|Lando Norris
|9-1
|George Russell
|10-1
|Oscar Piastri
|20-1
|Lewis Hamilton
|25-1
|Bar
|275-1
Odds correct at time of publication
F1 World Championship schedule
|Race
|Date
|Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne)
|Winner: George Russell
|Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai)
|Winner: Kimi Antonelli
|Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka)
|Winner: Kimi Antonelli
|Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir)
|CANCELLED
|Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah)
|CANCELLED
|Miami Grand Prix (Miami Gardens)
|May 3
|Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal)
|May 24
|Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo)
|June 7
|Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (Barcelona)
|June 14
|Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring)
|June 28
|British Grand Prix (Silverstone)
|July 5
|Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps)
|July 19
|Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring)
|July 26
|Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort)
|August 23
|Italian Grand Prix (Monza)
|September 6
|Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid)
|September 13
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku)
|September 26
|Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay)
|October 11
|United States Grand Prix (Austin)
|October 25
|Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City)
|November 1
|Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos)
|November 8
|Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas)
|November 21
|Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail)
|November 29
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina)
|December 6
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Published on inFormula 1
Last updated
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