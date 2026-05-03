Miami Grand Prix betting tips, odds and F1 predictions: Rejuvenated Verstappen back in the mix

Where to watch the Miami Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1, 6pm BST Sunday

(NB start time brought forward from original 9pm BST)

Best bets

Max Verstappen to win the Miami Grand Prix

1pt 11-4 bet365, BoyleSports, Paddy Power



Carlos Sainz points finish

1pt 4-1 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Already advised (Racing Post, May 1)

Lando Norris to win the Miami Grand Prix

1pt each-way 12-1 bet365, Paddy Power



Charles Leclerc to win the Miami Grand Prix

1pt each-way 14-1 bet365

Miami Grand Prix preview

The most important information for Formula 1 bettors to know ahead of Sunday's Miami Grand Prix is that the start time has been brought forward by three hours to 6pm BST due to a threat of heavy rain.

The move may still not be enough to prevent a rain-affected race, though, and that makes pole-sitter and race favourite Kimi Antonelli worth swerving as he chases a hat-trick of wins after his successes in China and Japan.

The Italian prodigy lacks wet-weather experience compared to his rivals at the front of the pack and he's also a risky proposition until he resolves his issues with slow starts, having fallen to fourth place from second on the grid off the line in Saturday's Sprint.

Antonelli has clearly been the stronger of the two Mercedes drivers at the track, though, with George Russell struggling to get to grips with the street circuit and qualifying only fifth.

Our initial picks for the race from Friday's Racing Post are in good shape, with Lando Norris, tipped each-way at 12-1, having since won the Sprint from pole, although a slight step backwards in qualifying when he placed fourth means he is available at 9-1 now.

The race pace the team showed in their Saturday one-two finish was impressive, though, and given Norris and Oscar Piastri have won their last two races at the track they should be in podium contention again.

Our second selection, Charles Leclerc, is shorter too, at 5-1 having been tipped at 14-1, and the Ferrari driver has a golden opportunity to get to the front early on with front-row starters Antonelli and Max Verstappen both having been slow off the line in the Sprint.

Verstappen is the interesting one for those who are yet to have an interest, though. The Red Bull star looked back to his best on Saturday and a front-row start gives him a great chance to shine having not finished better than sixth in the first three races this season.

The Dutch driver excels in wet weather so if the rain arrives before or during the race he could be in his element.

For a value bet on a points finish, consider Carlos Sainz of Williams at 4-1 to score his second points finish of the season. The Williams looked more competitive on Saturday after a slow start to the year and while Sainz is only 14th on the grid, there was little between him and the three cars immediately ahead of him.

Sainz is another driver who can be strong in the rain and with plenty of chaos likely in the race, there should be opportunities for him to work his way forward.

Miami Grand Prix betting odds

Driver Odds Kimi Antonelli

6-4 Max Verstappen 11-4 Charles Leclerc 5-1 Lando Norris 9-1 George Russell 10-1 Oscar Piastri

20-1 Lewis Hamilton

25-1 Bar 275-1

Odds correct at time of publication

F1 World Championship schedule

Race Date Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne) Winner: George Russell Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka)

Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir)

CANCELLED Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah)

CANCELLED

Miami Grand Prix (Miami Gardens)

May 3

Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal)

May 24

Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo) June 7 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (Barcelona)

June 14

Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring)

June 28

British Grand Prix (Silverstone)

July 5

Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps)

July 19

Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring)

July 26

Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort) August 23 Italian Grand Prix (Monza)

September 6

Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid)

September 13

Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku)

September 26 Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay)

October 11 United States Grand Prix (Austin)

October 25

Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City)

November 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos)

November 8

Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas)

November 21

Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail)

November 29

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina)

December 6

Read more:

Manchester United vs Liverpool predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Premier League betting offer: Get 50-1 Man Utd or 60-1 Liverpool with Paddy Power

World Snooker Championship final: Wu Yize may have too much for Shaun Murphy

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.