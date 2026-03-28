Japanese Grand Prix betting tips, odds and F1 predictions: Russell may have to settle for second again

Where to watch the Japanese Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1, 6am BST Sunday

Best bets

George Russell to finish second

2pts Evs bet365



Nico Hulkenberg points finish

1pt 7-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Japanese Grand Prix preview

Mercedes have finished first and second in the first two races of the 2026 season and another one-two for the Silver Arrows looks likely when they start from the front row of the grid in the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday morning.

George Russell won the opening race of the season in Australia, but his Italian teammate Kimi Antonelli led the field home for his maiden F1 success in China two weeks ago.

With McLaren finding some form after a slow start to the season, Oscar Piastri is third on the grid and Ferrari have not looked as big a threat to Mercedes as they did when finishing third and fourth in both of the previous races.

The best way to attack the situation may be to back Russell to finish second at Suzuka. The Mercedes dual forecast is 2-7 with bet365 and the Antonelli-Russell straight forecast is 4-6, while Antonelli to win the race is 8-13. Russell to finish as runner-up can be backed at evens with bet365, though, and that appeals most.

The British driver was not happy with the set-up of his car in qualifying, having made changes after practice, but the young Italian has looked untroubled and appears to have an edge at the figure-of-eight track.

Piastri impressed in practice and qualifying but while McLaren are clearly making progress with their new car, they are unlikely to match Mercedes over a race distance.

Max Verstappen has won this race from pole for the last four seasons but continues to struggle this season and qualified only 11th.

The battle for the lower points--paying positions could be fierce with little between the drivers from the Alpine, Audi, Haas and Racing Bulls teams. However, experienced campaigner Nico Hulkenberg offers some value for a top-10 finish at 7-4.

The Audi driver just missed out on the points when finishing 11th in Shanghai but showed up well in practice, finishing seventh on Friday afternoon and on Saturday morning. While he could manage only 13th on the grid for Sunday's race, he has a decent record at this track and could make a forward move.

Japanese Grand Prix odds

Driver Odds Kimi Antonelli

4-7 George Russell 15-8 Charles Leclerc 14-1 Oscar Piastri 25-1 Lewis Hamilton 40-1 Lando Norris

70-1 Max Verstappen

150-1 Bar 275-1

Odds correct at time of publication

F1 World Championship schedule

Race Date Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne) Winner: George Russell Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka)

March 29

Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir)

CANCELLED Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah)

CANCELLED

Miami Grand Prix (Miami Gardens)

May 3

Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal)

May 24

Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo) June 7 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (Barcelona)

June 14

Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring)

June 28

British Grand Prix (Silverstone)

July 5

Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps)

July 19

Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring)

July 26

Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort) August 23 Italian Grand Prix (Monza)

September 6

Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid)

September 13

Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku)

September 26 Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay)

October 11 United States Grand Prix (Austin)

October 25

Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City)

November 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos)

November 8

Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas)

November 21

Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail)

November 29

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina)

December 6

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