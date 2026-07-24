Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying betting tips, odds and F1 predictions

Where to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix

All sessions live on Sky Sports F1

Saturday

Practice three 11.30am

Qualifying 3pm

Sunday

Race 2pm

Best bet

Charles Leclerc fastest qualifier

1pt 15-8 Paddy Power

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying preview

Mercedes have taken pole position for the first ten races of the 2026 F1 season but their dominance of the Saturday shootouts could come to an end at the Hungaroring.

Ferrari topped the times for both practice sessions for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday, when Charles Leclerc set the pace in the opening skirmishes while Lewis Hamilton headed a one-two finish for the Italian team in the second hour.

More importantly, Mercedes failed to make their mark at the top of the timesheets in either session. George Russell and reserve driver Frederik Vesti were fifth and seventh in the first session before Russell was fifth again in the afternoon, 0.933 seconds off the pace.

World championship leader Kimi Antonelli joined the fray in the afternoon but failed to set a representative time on soft tyres as he struggled with the balance of his car in blustery conditions and finished 13th.

Antonelli had been the favourite for the race and to take pole before the cars took to the track but that has changed and the Ferrari pair have been made joint-favourites to be the fastest qualifier by bet365 while the young Mercedes star is only third in the list.

Hamilton will have plenty of supporters for Saturday's session as he bids to become the first driver to take ten pole positions at a single track, but preference is for Leclerc to break Ferrari's duck for the season. The Monegasque driver impressed from the start in Hungary and was soon back on the pace again despite a car failure near the end of the first session.

Hamilton's fastest time in the second period was achieved at a point when Leclerc was working on long-run pace with medium-compound tyres and the younger driver, who was on pole in Hungary last season, could be the better bet.

Hungarian Grand Prix fastest qualifier odds

Driver Odds Charles Leclerc 7-4 Lewis Hamilton

7-4 Kimi Antonelli

7-2 Lando Norris

9-1 Max Verstappen

12-1 George Russell 14-1 Oscar Piastri 28-1 Bar 66-1

Odds from bet365. Correct at time of publication

F1 World Championship schedule

Race Date Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne) Winner: George Russell Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir) CANCELLED Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah) CANCELLED Miami Grand Prix (Miami Gardens) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (Barcelona) Winner: Lewis Hamilton Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring) Winner: George Russell British Grand Prix (Silverstone) Winner: Charles Leclerc

Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring) July 26 Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort) August 23 Italian Grand Prix (Monza) September 6 Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid) September 13 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku) September 26 Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay) October 11 United States Grand Prix (Austin) October 25 Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City) November 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos) November 8 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas) November 21 Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail) November 29 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina) December 6

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