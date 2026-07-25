Hungarian Grand Prix betting tips, odds and F1 predictions

Where to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports F1, 2pm Sunday.

Best bet

Kimi Antonelli to win

1pt 15-2 general

Hungarian Grand Prix preview

McLaren have become renowned in recent years for introducing an upgrade and finding performance straight away.

And while the reigning Constructors’ champions didn’t light up the Hungaroring circuit in Friday’s practices, Lando Norris made use of the team’s latest car improvements to take his first pole position of the season for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.

It was always going to be a tough start to the season for McLaren, who focused on last year’s car right to the death as Norris denied Max Verstappen a fifth straight title by just two points.

But despite radically different technical rules this season they have been capable of challenging on occasions. In Japan Oscar Piastri may have won but for the timing of a safety car, while Norris went close in Miami.

The twisty Budapest circuit has suited McLaren well recently – they have finished first and second there in each of the last two years.

But it may not be straightforward for Norris and Piastri, who starts third, to stage a repeat.

Ferrari had looked the team to beat for most of the weekend before failing to improve on their final qualifying laps, and Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have claimed a race win each over the last four races.

Hamilton was handed a three-place penalty for impeding Piastri during qualifying, and starts fifth.

Mercedes – who saw a ten-race pole position streak ended yesterday – also cannot be counted out. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli failed to get a clean lap in during qualifying and looked to have the strongest race pace on Friday.

He faces the handicap of starting seventh having been penalised for not slowing under a yellow-flag caution.

But barring a terrible start or an incident on the big stop into the first corner, Antonelli should still have the pace to recover and the young Italian could be value to win for the seventh time this season.

It’s clear Mercedes don’t have the same kind of advantage at this track as they have enjoyed on the quicker circuits, but Antonelli was a comfortable winner in Monaco last month and should be able to at least drag himself into the battle at the front by the closing stages.



Belgian Grand Prix odds

Driver Odds Lando Norris 6-4 Charles Leclerc 15-8 Lewis Hamilton 4-1 Kimi Antonelli 15-2 Oscar Piastri 12-1 Max Verstappen 33-1 George Russell 66-1 Bar 150-1

Odds from bet365. Correct at time of publication

F1 World Championship schedule

Race Date Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne) Winner: George Russell Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir) CANCELLED Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah) CANCELLED Miami Grand Prix (Miami Gardens) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (Barcelona) Winner: Lewis Hamilton Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring) Winner: George Russell British Grand Prix (Silverstone) Winner: Charles Leclerc

Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring) July 26 Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort) August 23 Italian Grand Prix (Monza) September 6 Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid) September 13 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku) September 26 Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay) October 11 United States Grand Prix (Austin) October 25 Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City) November 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos) November 8 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas) November 21 Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail) November 29 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina) December 6

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