Canadian Grand Prix tips, odds and predictions: Champion is worth a wager in Montreal

Where to watch the Canadian Grand Prix

Tonight's race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 at 9pm BST

Already advised

George Russell to win Canadian Grand Prix

1pt 9-4 general



Carlos Sainz points finish

1pt 5-2 Paddy Power

Best bets

Lando Norris each-way

1pt e-w 7-1 BoyleSports

Pierre Gasly points finish

1pt 7-2 BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Canadian Grand Prix raceday preview

Tonight's Canadian Grand Prix is shaping up to be a thriller. Mercedes duo George Russell and Kimi Antonelli are on the front row, having started in the same positions for Saturday's sprint race when they clashed as the Italian attempted to pass the Briton to take the lead.

Antonelli ran over the grass verge, losing second place to McLaren's Lando Norris in the process, and was clearly not happy about Russell's robust defensive driving in his radio and post-race comments.

Russell, who was Adam Scriven's 9-4 tip in our early Canadian Grand prix preview on Thursday, won the Sprint and is now 11-10 to add a victory in the main race, which means those who took the early price are in great shape.

The older Mercedes driver is likely to face a strong challenge from his fired-up teammate, though, and Antonelli will have plenty of raceday backers at 2-1.

With rain in the forecast, punters may choose to have an interest at bigger-priced drivers too, and Norris has solid each-way prospects at 7-1 after finishing second on Saturday.

Norris won the sprint in Miami and was second in the main race in Florida, while both McLarens finished the sprint strongly, suggesting they could go well under race trim if it stays dry.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly is a value option in the revised points-finish market at 7-2. The French driver's qualifying session was ruined when he struck a groundhog in the first session, which damaged his car for Q2 and led to him starting only 14th.

His teammate Franco Colapinto showed the car's potential by taking tenth place on the grid and Gasly may have the pace in his repaired car to make the top ten himself for a fourth points finish of the season.

Canadian Grand Prix betting odds

Driver Odds George Russell 11-10 Kimi Antonelli

2-1 Lando Norris 7-1 Oscar Piastri 14-1 Lewis Hamilton

16-1 Max Verstappen 22-1 Charles Leclerc

40-1 Bar 100-1

Odds correct at time of publication

F1 World Championship schedule

Race Date Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne) Winner: George Russell Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir) CANCELLED Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah) CANCELLED Miami Grand Prix (Miami Gardens) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal) Tonight, 9pm Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo) June 7 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (Barcelona) June 14 Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring) June 28 British Grand Prix (Silverstone) July 5 Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps) July 19 Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring) July 26 Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort) August 23 Italian Grand Prix (Monza) September 6 Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid) September 13 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku) September 26 Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay) October 11 United States Grand Prix (Austin) October 25 Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City) November 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos) November 8 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas) November 21 Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail) November 29 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina) December 6

Read more:

Canadian Grand Prix Predictions: Russell ready to bounce back

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