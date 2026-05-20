Canadian Grand Prix betting tips, odds and F1 predictions: Russell ready to bounce back

Where to watch the Canadian Grand Prix

All sessions live on Sky Sports F1

Friday

Practice 5.30pm

Sprint qualifying 9.30pm

Saturday

Sprint 5pm

Qualifying 9pm

Sunday

Race 9pm

Best bets

George Russell to win Canadian Grand Prix

1pt 9-4 general



Carlos Sainz points finish

1pt 5-2 Paddy Power

Canadian Grand Prix preview

Formula 1 returns to action for just the second time since the end of March with this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.

As in Miami three weeks ago, this weekend is run to the sprint format, with just once practice session before the action starts in earnest.

Mercedes dominated the first three races of the season, and while Kimi Antonelli was able to keep up his winning streak with a third straight victory in Miami three weeks ago, the pack were a lot closer there.

World champion Lando Norris won the sprint race to confirm the progress his McLaren team had appeared to make in Japan previously, while Max Verstappen finally entered the shake-up after a terrible start to the campaign for Red Bull.

The more competitive picture in Miami was a result of several teams showing off their first major upgrades of the season, but significantly Mercedes did not.

However, in Montreal the Silver Arrows will debut a number of new developments on their car, and the likelihood is they will re-establish their advantage to some degree.

Antonelli is brimming with confidence after converting his first three career pole positions into victories, becoming the first driver to do so in F1 history.

However, his much more experienced teammate George Russell dominated in Canada last year and has some excuses for his disappointing recent performances.

Given the better-than-expected form of Italian teenager Antonelli, and the competitive race in Miami last time, we have an open market for Sunday's race and Russell makes plenty of appeal at the odds to bounce back.

Williams started the season very much on the back foot but they showed good progress in Miami, getting both cars home in the points.

For Carlos Sainz it was a second ninth-place finish in three races and the Spaniard has looked more comfortable with the very different 2026 machine than his teammate Alex Albon.

Williams have a decent record in Canada, scoring points in Montreal in two of the last three years. They were unlucky in 2024 as Albon was taken out through no fault of his own shortly after overtaking Daniel Ricciardo, who went on to finish eighth.

This time, Sainz looks the more likely to represent the team in the top ten.

Canadian Grand Prix betting odds

Driver Odds Kimi Antonelli 7-4 George Russell 9-4 Lando Norris 4-1 Max Verstappen 8-1 Oscar Piastri 10-1 Charles Leclerc 16-1 Lewis Hamilton 25-1 Bar 325-1

Odds correct at time of publication

F1 World Championship schedule

Race Date Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne) Winner: George Russell Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir) CANCELLED Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah) CANCELLED Miami Grand Prix (Miami Gardens) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal) May 24 Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo) June 7 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (Barcelona) June 14 Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring) June 28 British Grand Prix (Silverstone) July 5 Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps) July 19 Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring) July 26 Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort) August 23 Italian Grand Prix (Monza) September 6 Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid) September 13 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku) September 26 Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay) October 11 United States Grand Prix (Austin) October 25 Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City) November 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos) November 8 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas) November 21 Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail) November 29 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina) December 6

Read more:

Premier League news, odds and analysis: Arsenal 6-4 to go back-to-back

Middlesbrough odds-on for Premier League after Southampton expelled

'This huge talent seems ready to end his drought' – Steve Palmer has six tips for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson



Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.