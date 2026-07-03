British Grand Prix sprint race and qualifying betting tips, odds and F1 predictions

Where to watch the British Grand Prix

All sessions live on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4

Saturday

Sprint race Midday

Qualifying 4pm

Sunday

Race 3pm

Best bet

Lewis Hamilton to win sprint race

2pts 4-6 bet365, Hills

Lewis Hamilton fastest qualifier for British Grand Prix

2pts 5-4 general

British Grand Prix sprint race and qualifying preview

Lewis Hamilton was the star of the show on the first day of British Grand Prix weekend at Silverstone on Friday and the rejuvenated 41-year-old looks set for more success in the sprint race and Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.

The Ferrari driver was only third in the betting at the start of the week as he bids for an unprecedented tenth win in his home race, but he topped the timesheets in the sole practice session and repeated the feat in all three sections of sprint qualifying.

He claimed pole for Saturday's 17-lap sprint race by a tiny margin of just 0.011 seconds from world championship leader Kimi Antonelli, and his superiority might well have been greater but for a slight mistake near the end of the lap.

The scene is set for a fascinating battle in the sprint, with Antonelli alongside Hamilton on the front row and Max Verstappen behind them in third after making a notable improvement with his final run in sprint qualifying.

With only two each-way places on offer, there's no real incentive to have a second interest in Saturday's race but Leclerc makes some appeal at 20-1.

Qualifying for the main race will take place four hours after the sprint and another tight battle between the Ferraris and Mercedes is expected but Hamilton is a perfectly acceptable price at 5-4 to finish on top again and claim his first British Grand Prix pole since 2020.

Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Isack Hadjar had made his triple-figure race quotes look a little disrespectful with some eye-catching laps earlier in the day and he could be one to watch for a podium or top-six finish in Sunday's race, although he was shuffled back to eighth in sprint qualifying.

British Grand Prix sprint race odds

Driver Odds Lewis Hamilton 4-6 Kimi Antonelli 2-1 Max Verstappen

7-1 George Russell

16-1 Charles Leclerc 20-1 Lando Norris 66-1 Oscar Piastri 80-1 Bar 250-1

Odds from bet365. Correct at time of publication

British Grand Prix fastest qualifier odds

Driver Odds Lewis Hamilton 5-4 Kimi Antonelli 6-4 George Russell

7-1 Max Verstappen 7-1 Charles Leclerc 10-1 Lando Norris 33-1 Oscar Piastri 33-1 Bar 100-1

Odds from bet365. Correct at time of publication

F1 World Championship schedule

Race Date Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne) Winner: George Russell Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir) CANCELLED Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah) CANCELLED Miami Grand Prix (Miami Gardens) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (Barcelona) Winner: Lewis Hamilton Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring) Winner: George Russell British Grand Prix (Silverstone) July 5 Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps) July 19 Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring) July 26 Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort) August 23 Italian Grand Prix (Monza) September 6 Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid) September 13 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku) September 26 Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay) October 11 United States Grand Prix (Austin) October 25 Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City) November 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos) November 8 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas) November 21 Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail) November 29 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina) December 6

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