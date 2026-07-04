British Grand Prix betting tips, odds and F1 predictions

Where to watch the British Grand Prix

Live on Channel 4 & Sky Sports F1, 3pm Sunday

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Kimi Antonelli-Lewis Hamilton straight forecast

2pts 5-2 bet365

British Grand Prix preview

World Championship leader Kimi Antonelli extended his advantage to 43 points by winning the British Grand Prix Sprint, and the Italian will prove hard to beat in the main event starting from pole position.

The Italian had finished no higher than third in a Sprint this year but went on to take Grand Prix victory at each of the three previous weekends run to this format this year, in China, Miami and Canada.

It's a run that looks set to be extended on a weekend that has basically been a duel between Antonelli's Mercedes team and Ferrari.

Antonelli's teammate George Russell will have arrived for his home race in high spirits after winning in Austria last weekend but the King's Lynn racer has not been on the pace and starts only fourth.

Hamilton is chasing a record-extending tenth Silverstone victory. But despite starting the Sprint from pole position and leading much of that race, he could not hold Antonelli at bay and had to settle for second.

Ferrari star Hamilton was outqualified by his teammate Charles Leclerc but has generally had the Monegasque's measure this weekend.

Leclerc got a poor getaway in the Sprint, as he did in Austria last weekend where he also started ahead of Hamilton but finished three places and 19 seconds behind the Briton.

There seems a strong chance Hamilton will again be able to get past Leclerc before too long, although beating Antonelli looks a step too far.

The teenager looked stronger in the Sprint the longer the race went on, which bodes well for his chances in the full-length race.

Lando Norris was able to insert himself into the Mercedes-Ferrari battle during the Sprint after appearing to deploy all of his battery power in the first half of the opening lap.

That enabled him to fire his way from sixth on the grid to second place briefly. Although he soon lost touch with the leading pair, Norris, last year's Silverstone winner, benefited from a fierce battle behind him and was able to hold on for third.

His McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri tried a similar tactic, less successfully, while Norris would surely have lost more places had the race lasted many more laps, so it will be interesting to see whether anyone else tries to be creative with energy deployment.

Max Verstappen went close to winning in Austria last weekend but Red Bull are off the pace in Britain. Verstappen battled mechanical gremlins on his way to qualifying seventh, two places behind his young teammate Isack Hadjar.

British Grand Prix odds

Driver Odds Kimi Antonelli 2-5 Lewis Hamilton 5-1 Charles Leclerc 7-1 George Russell 7-1 Max Verstappen

50-1 Isack Hadjar 66-1 Lando Norris 66-1 Bar 100-1

Odds from bet365. Correct at time of publication

F1 World Championship schedule

Race Date Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne) Winner: George Russell Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir) CANCELLED Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah) CANCELLED Miami Grand Prix (Miami Gardens) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (Barcelona) Winner: Lewis Hamilton

Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring) Winner: George Russell British Grand Prix (Silverstone) July 5 Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps) July 19 Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring) July 26 Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort) August 23 Italian Grand Prix (Monza) September 6 Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid) September 13 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku) September 26 Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay) October 11 United States Grand Prix (Austin) October 25 Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City) November 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos) November 8 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas) November 21 Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail) November 29 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina) December 6

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