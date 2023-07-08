Where to watch the British Grand Prix

Channel 4 & Sky Sports F1, 3pm Sunday

Best bets

Both Red Bulls to finish on the podium

1pt 9-4 bet365

Fernando Alonso top-six finish

1pt 6-5 bet365

British Grand Prix race predictions

Hollywood has taken over the Silverstone paddock this weekend with the filming of an F1-inspired movie - and both the scripts for the feature film and Sunday’s British Grand Prix look to have already been written.

While Brad Pitt is the star on the silver screen in the Lewis Hamilton-backed project, Max Verstappen is the main man on the grid after a thrilling qualifying session ended in predictable fashion with a fifth consecutive pole position for the Red Bull driver.

The two-time world champion is a best-priced 1-5 to turn pole into a sixth straight victory despite polesitters having only a 40 per cent conversion rate in British Grand Prix history.

Verstappen’s not had the best of luck at Silverstone, either, with one win in nine starts while damage from a piece of debris ruined his chances last year.

But this is a season when Verstappen and Red Bull could rip up all the record books, and punters are once more forced to look beyond the race winner market for value.

It it shaping up to be a cracking battle to join Verstappen on the podium with McLaren’s upgrades having seen them muscle their way into an already crowded top-three picture.

Lando Norris had the Silverstone supporters roaring the Brit on for pole before Verstappen’s late charge but he will have been happy with a season-best second, one place ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri.

Second to seventh on the grid, which includes both Ferraris and Mercedes, were separated by less than three-tenths of a second, but the list of podium contenders doesn’t end there.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso starts ninth and has tended to do his best work on a Sunday while Sergio Perez, second here last year, is set for another charge through the field.

The Mexican failed to make Q3 for a fifth race running after traffic issues and will start 16th, one place lower than in Austria, where he finished third.

With his seat at Red Bull coming under increasing scrutiny, Perez needs a strong result to keep the wolves from the door and the 9-4 about both Red Bulls finishing on the podium is a fair price.

Despite their rivals introducing upgrades galore, Red Bull’s race pace remains unmatched and a sixth double-podium in ten races could be on the cards.

It’s also worth taking the 6-5 that Alonso moves up the order and into the top six. The Spaniard has only once finished outside the top six all season and took fifth place in Austria last week from seventh on the grid.

That kept up his record of never finishing lower than his starting position this season and the wily veteran can pick off some of the drivers ahead of him.

