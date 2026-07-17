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Formula 1
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Belgian Grand Prix qualifying betting tips, odds and F1 predictions

Best bets, Formula 1 tips & race analysis for the Belgian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday

Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli Credit: Getty Images

Where to watch the Belgian Grand Prix

All sessions live on Sky Sports F1

Saturday

Practice three 11.30am
Qualifying 3pm

Sunday

Race 2pm

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