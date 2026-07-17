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Formula 1
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Belgian Grand Prix qualifying betting tips, odds and F1 predictions
Best bets, Formula 1 tips & race analysis for the Belgian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday
Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli Credit: Getty Images
Where to watch the Belgian Grand Prix
All sessions live on Sky Sports F1
Saturday
Practice three 11.30am
Qualifying 3pm
Sunday
Race 2pm
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more inFormula 1
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more inFormula 1
- British Grand Prix betting tips: Antonelli to prove too hot for Hamilton
- British Grand Prix: Hamilton set to impress at home
- Austrian Grand Prix betting tips, odds and F1 predictions
- Austrian Grand Prix qualifying: Hamilton can keep up pressure on Antonelli
- Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: Russell ready to fight back