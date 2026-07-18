Belgian Grand Prix betting tips, odds and F1 predictions

Where to watch the Belgian Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports F1, 2pm Sunday.

Best bet

Max Verstappen to finish second

1pt 13-8 bet365

Nico Hulkenberg points finish

1pt 3-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Belgian Grand Prix preview

Kimi Antonelli looks set to end his winless run and extend his advantage at the top of the drivers' championship after taking pole for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

Antonelli, advised at 4-5 to qualify fastest on Saturday, went off even shorter at 4-9 after topping the times in third practice and justified that price movement as he secured his sixth pole of the season.

Now the 2-5 race favourite, the Italian has disappeared from view as a value option for most punters but the race for the other podium places should be fierce as the top five were separated by only 0.261 seconds in the first run of Q3.

Mercedes have taken pole for all ten races this year, but George Russell never threatened to supply this one for them and has been in Antonelli's shadow once more. The British driver was promoted from fourth to third due to Lando Norris' ten-place grid penalty but he has not seemed on top of his game and may struggle to follow home his teammate.

Max Verstappen has been more impressive this weekend and is worth backing to finish second after securing a front-row finish. The Dutch driver won this event in three successive years from 2021 to 2023 and seems happier with his car now Red Bull have reverted to an older version of their rear wing.

Lando Norris has looked fast all weekend but the top six may be the limit of his ambitions from 13th on the grid, although he was fastest in the first run of Q3.

Nico Hulkenberg is lower on the grid than he might have been in 12th after being unhappy with his final lap in Q2, but he has the potential to make his way into the top ten after he was eighth for Audi in final practice.

Belgian Grand Prix odds

Driver Odds Kimi Antonelli 2-5 Max Verstappen

3-1 George Russell 9-1 Lewis Hamilton

25-1 Charles Leclerc 25-1 Lando Norris 28-1 Oscar Piastri

66-1 Bar 250-1

Odds from bet365. Correct at time of publication

F1 World Championship schedule

Race Date Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne) Winner: George Russell Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir) CANCELLED Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah) CANCELLED Miami Grand Prix (Miami Gardens) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (Barcelona) Winner: Lewis Hamilton Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring) Winner: George Russell British Grand Prix (Silverstone) Winner: Charles Leclerc

Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps) July 19 Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring) July 26 Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort) August 23 Italian Grand Prix (Monza) September 6 Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid) September 13 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku) September 26 Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay) October 11 United States Grand Prix (Austin) October 25 Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City) November 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos) November 8 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas) November 21 Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail) November 29 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina) December 6

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