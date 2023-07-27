Belgian Grand Prix start times and where to watch

Practice one & qualifying Sky Sports F1 12.30pm & 4pm Friday

Sprint shootout & sprint Sky Sports F1, 11am & 3.30pm Saturday

Race Sky Sports F1 2pm Sunday

Best bet

A Albon points finish

2pts 5-4 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Belgian Grand Prix predictions

The first half of the 2023 Formula 1 season has been dominated by Max Verstappen and the Dutchman is just 3-10 to extend his winning streak at the Belgian Grand Prix, the final race before a well-earned summer break.

The action begins at Spa on Friday with practice one and qualifying before Saturday's sprint race, which is the third of the season.

The first sprint was won by Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in Azerbaijan, then the red-hot world champion took the spoils in the second in Austria.

While Verstappen and Red Bull have dominated the season’s first 11 races, their support act has been hugely entertaining.

Five of Formula 1’s ten teams have seen at least one of their drivers finish second to Verstappen, including Red Bull themselves, and the form of most of the field has been unpredictable to say the least.

That was perfectly illustrated last week in Hungary, where Lewis Hamilton ended an 18-month wait for his 104th career pole position at a track he hadn’t expected to suit his Mercedes.

Hamilton could finish only fourth in the race, but McLaren made a statement with Lando Norris finishing second for the second race in a row and he is odds-on to make the podium at Spa.

Williams will be looking forward to Belgium and Monza, two fast tracks where their car’s lack of downforce won’t be a hindrance.

For an early bet, Alex Albon finished 11th in Hungary but should be much more competitive at Spa and can add more vital points to his team’s tally.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport