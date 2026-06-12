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Formula 1

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix qualifying betting tips, odds and F1 predictions: McLaren may be back in business

Best bets, Formula 1 tips & race analysis for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday

Oscar Piastri (left) and Lando Norris were on the pace in practice at Barcelona
Oscar Piastri (left) and Lando Norris were on the pace in practice at BarcelonaCredit: Formula 1 via Getty Images

Where to watch the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

All sessions live on Sky Sports F1

Saturday

Practice Three 11.30am
Qualifying 3pm

Sunday

Race 2pm

Best bet

Oscar Piastri fastest qualifier
1pt e-w 7-1 bet365

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix qualifying preview

A week can be a long time in Formula 1 and after a tough weekend at Monaco, McLaren were back on the pace in practice for the first Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

The race has been renamed this year as the title of Spanish Grand Prix switches to a new street circuit in Madrid which will host its first event in September. Barcelona was a strong track for McLaren in 2025 as Oscar Piastri led home a one-two finish and a return to the venue seems to have perked up the British team.

Piastri was a close second to George Russell in first practice, when Lando Norris was one of seven drivers to hand over their cars to reserve drivers, while in the afternoon the world champion was on top, just 0.009 seconds ahead of Russell with Piastri only 0.057 off the pace.

A return to a more traditional circuit certainly seems to be a boost for McLaren after three successive rounds on street circuits in Miami, Canada and Monaco and they showed enough pace consistently to suggest they are in contention this weekend.

World championship leader Kimi Antonelli was fifth-fastest in the afternoon while unhappy with his brakes, but he can be expected to improve throughout the weekend as he chases a stunning sixth successive victory. He remains the race favourite at 11-8, with Russell on offer at 7-4, while the Mercedes pair are 6-4 co-favourites for qualifying.

Ferrari and Red Bull would also hope to be in contention for podium positions but the top two Mercedes-powered teams appeared to be slightly ahead and Piastri is a worthwhile each-way bet to qualify fastest with firms offering three places.

Barcelona-Catalunya fastest qualifier odds

DriverOdds
 Kimi Antonelli6-4
George Russell  6-4
Lando Norris6-1
Oscar Piastri7-1
Max Verstappen  
11-1
Charles Leclerc
25-1
Lewis Hamilton
33-1
Bar66-1

Odds from bet365. Correct at time of publication

F1 World Championship schedule

RaceDate
Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne)Winner: George Russell
Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai)Winner: Kimi Antonelli
Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka)Winner: Kimi Antonelli
Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir)CANCELLED
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah)CANCELLED
Miami Grand Prix (Miami Gardens)Winner: Kimi Antonelli
Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal)Winner: Kimi Antonelli
Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo)Winner: Kimi Antonelli
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (Barcelona)June 14
Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring)June 28
British Grand Prix (Silverstone)July 5
Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps)July 19
Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring)July 26
Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort)August 23
Italian Grand Prix (Monza)September 6
Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid)September 13
Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku)September 26
Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay)October 11
United States Grand Prix (Austin)October 25
Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City)November 1
Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos)November 8
Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas)November 21
Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail)November 29
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina)December 6

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