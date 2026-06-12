Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix qualifying betting tips, odds and F1 predictions: McLaren may be back in business

Where to watch the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

All sessions live on Sky Sports F1

Saturday

Practice Three 11.30am

Qualifying 3pm

Sunday

Race 2pm

Best bet

Oscar Piastri fastest qualifier

1pt e-w 7-1 bet365

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix qualifying preview

A week can be a long time in Formula 1 and after a tough weekend at Monaco, McLaren were back on the pace in practice for the first Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

The race has been renamed this year as the title of Spanish Grand Prix switches to a new street circuit in Madrid which will host its first event in September. Barcelona was a strong track for McLaren in 2025 as Oscar Piastri led home a one-two finish and a return to the venue seems to have perked up the British team.

Piastri was a close second to George Russell in first practice, when Lando Norris was one of seven drivers to hand over their cars to reserve drivers, while in the afternoon the world champion was on top, just 0.009 seconds ahead of Russell with Piastri only 0.057 off the pace.

A return to a more traditional circuit certainly seems to be a boost for McLaren after three successive rounds on street circuits in Miami, Canada and Monaco and they showed enough pace consistently to suggest they are in contention this weekend.

World championship leader Kimi Antonelli was fifth-fastest in the afternoon while unhappy with his brakes, but he can be expected to improve throughout the weekend as he chases a stunning sixth successive victory. He remains the race favourite at 11-8, with Russell on offer at 7-4, while the Mercedes pair are 6-4 co-favourites for qualifying.

Ferrari and Red Bull would also hope to be in contention for podium positions but the top two Mercedes-powered teams appeared to be slightly ahead and Piastri is a worthwhile each-way bet to qualify fastest with firms offering three places.

Barcelona-Catalunya fastest qualifier odds

Driver Odds Kimi Antonelli 6-4 George Russell 6-4 Lando Norris 6-1 Oscar Piastri 7-1 Max Verstappen

11-1 Charles Leclerc

25-1 Lewis Hamilton

33-1 Bar 66-1

Odds from bet365. Correct at time of publication

F1 World Championship schedule

Race Date Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne) Winner: George Russell Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir) CANCELLED Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah) CANCELLED Miami Grand Prix (Miami Gardens) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (Barcelona) June 14 Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring) June 28 British Grand Prix (Silverstone) July 5 Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps) July 19 Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring) July 26 Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort) August 23 Italian Grand Prix (Monza) September 6 Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid) September 13 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku) September 26 Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay) October 11 United States Grand Prix (Austin) October 25 Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City) November 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos) November 8 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas) November 21 Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail) November 29 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina) December 6

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