Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix betting tips, odds and F1 predictions: Russell ready to fight back

Where to watch the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports F1, 2pm Sunday

Best bets

Lando Norris

1pt e-w 11-1 Paddy Power

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix preview

George Russell has watched his impressive young Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli stretch clear in the F1 standings since he won the opening race in Australia but the British driver is well placed to strike back on Sunday after claiming pole position for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

The Mercedes pair had been 6-4 joint-favourites for pole after Russell had the better day on Friday and his superiority continued as he topped the times in third practice and went faster than the Italian in all three sections of qualifying.

McLaren had shown up well on Friday but took a step back in qualifying to finish only fourth and seventh on the grid in a session that was disrupted by a heavy crash into the barriers for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who will start in tenth place.

His teammate Lewis Hamilton had a much better day, splitting the Mercedes with a strong final lap and he should have a decent chance of taking the lead on the long run down to the first corner given Ferrari's strong starts this season.

However, Mercedes have had the edge most of the weekend and Russell, who has failed to even reach the podium in the last four races, looks in the kind of form to register his second win of the season. That said, he was swiftly cut to 8-13 for victory after taking pole and that is on the skinny side.

Hamilton was a 33-1 shot after practice but is now no bigger than 6-1 after snatching second place as he bids for a third successive top-two finish.

Lando Norris was unfortunate that the red flag came out for Leclerc's crash just as he was about to cross the line on a solid lap on his first run but he was still able to claim fourth place, just 0.003 of a second behind Antonelli, and he and Max Verstappen could also be in the mix for podium places.

The impression on Friday was that McLaren could be strong at a track where tyre degradation levels are high, so taking Norris each-way at double-figure odds with Paddy Power, who are still offering three each-way places, is appealing. Taking a price of 13-10 with bet365 about Norris finishing third is also a viable alternative.



The team achieved a one-two finish at the track last season and could be seen to better effect in the race than they were in qualifying.

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix odds

Driver Odds George Russell 8-13 Kimi Antonelli

11-4 Lewis Hamilton

6-1 Lando Norris 14-1 Max Verstappen

22-1 Oscar Piastri

25-1 Charles Leclerc

66-1 Bar 250-1

Odds from bet365. Correct at time of publication

F1 World Championship schedule

Race Date Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne) Winner: George Russell Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir) CANCELLED Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah) CANCELLED Miami Grand Prix (Miami Gardens) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (Barcelona) June 14 Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring) June 28 British Grand Prix (Silverstone) July 5 Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps) July 19 Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring) July 26 Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort) August 23 Italian Grand Prix (Monza) September 6 Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid) September 13 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku) September 26 Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay) October 11 United States Grand Prix (Austin) October 25 Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City) November 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos) November 8 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas) November 21 Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail) November 29 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina) December 6

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