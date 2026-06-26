Austrian Grand Prix qualifying betting tips, odds and F1 predictions: McLaren may be back in business

Where to watch the Austrian Grand Prix

All sessions live on Sky Sports F1

Saturday

Practice Three 11.30am

Qualifying 3pm

Sunday

Race 2pm

Best bet

Lewis Hamilton fastest qualifier

1pt each-way 8-1 Hills

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying preview

Kimi Antonelli will be looking to reassert his dominance of the 2026 Formula 1 season at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, and he laid down an early marker with an impressive display in practice.

The Mercedes driver's five-race winning streak came to an end in Barcelona last time, but he would almost certainly have finished only second anyway.

Lewis Hamilton stormed away to his first victory since joining Ferrari last season, and the seven-time world champion could make a nuisance of himself again for his old team in Spielberg.

Mercedes replaced Hamilton with teenager Antonelli for the 2025 season, and while the Italian had an often-troubled first year with the Silver Arrows, he has taken a stranglehold on the championship this season, winning five of seven races.

Antonelli bossed both practice sessions on Friday and is an understandably strong favourite to take what would be his fifth pole position of the season.

His teammate George Russell has claimed the other three, including in Barcelona, but he has been unable to match Antonelli in the early exchanges this week.

The Red Bull Ring is a power circuit, so it may be significant that the McLarens, which are also powered by the Mercedes engine, were second and third in the afternoon practice.

However, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris showed similar promise in Barcelona before disappointing in qualifying, so it may be best to treat them with caution.

Hamilton's victory came down in part to the Ferrari's ability to keep its tyres delivering top performance lap after lap, and that will be a major asset again in Sunday's race.

He was 0.6 seconds off the pace in practice but made a mistake on his last attempt at a quick lap and showed similar form in Barcelona before qualifying second.

The combination of altitude, heat, a punishing circuit and new power units that the teams are still getting to grips with has already led to numerous reliability issues, and that increases the appeal of looking for a bit of value with a smaller stake.

Austrian Grand Prix fastest qualifier odds

Driver Odds Kimi Antonelli 4-6 George Russell 4-1 Lewis Hamilton 8-1 Max Verstappen 9-1 Charles Leclerc 10-1 Lando Norris 10-1 Oscar Piastri 12-1 Bar 66-1

Odds from bet365. Correct at time of publication

F1 World Championship schedule

Race Date Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne) Winner: George Russell Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir) CANCELLED Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah) CANCELLED Miami Grand Prix (Miami Gardens) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (Barcelona) Winner: Lewis Hamilton Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring) June 28 British Grand Prix (Silverstone) July 5 Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps) July 19 Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring) July 26 Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort) August 23 Italian Grand Prix (Monza) September 6 Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid) September 13 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku) September 26 Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay) October 11 United States Grand Prix (Austin) October 25 Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City) November 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos) November 8 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas) November 21 Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail) November 29 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina) December 6

Read more:

Panama vs England prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Panama vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Colombia vs Portugal prediction: 7-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Croatia vs Ghana prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.