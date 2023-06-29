Where to watch the Austrian Grand Prix Friday

Practice one Sky Sports F1, 12.30pm

Qualifying Sky Sports F1, 4pm

Best bet

Sergio Perez fastest qualifier

1pt each-way 20-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying predictions

Max Verstappen's domination of the Formula 1 season continued in Canada in mid-June, when he picked up his fourth win in a row and sixth overall in the year's eight races.

The Red Bull racer is an understandably warm order to extend his run in this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, but there are a couple of factors that might stand in his way.

The first is the weather at the Red Bull Ring, which threatens to be unsettled throughout the weekend. The highest possibility of rain is during the two qualifying sessions.

Rain during qualifying means the track conditions are constantly changing, and setting your lap when they are at their best is just as important as being fast.

A wet circuit also increases the chances that someone will go off, bringing out the yellow flags that mean you have to slow down and abandon your lap.

The second factor that could work against Verstappen is that this is a Sprint weekend - the second of six this season.

Friday starts with the weekend's only practice session before qualifying for Sunday's full-length grand prix in the afternoon.

The cars next take to the track for a Saturday morning qualifying that determines starting order for the afternoon 24-lap Sprint race.

Verstappen finished third in the first of this year's Sprints in Azerbaijan, the only time he has finished a race outside the top two this year. He was also only fourth in the previous Sprint race in Brazil last year, although he won the other two in 2022.

While Verstappen has been making his Red Bull look like the greatest racing car ever built, his teammate Sergio Perez is in danger of losing second place in the drivers' standings.

The Mexican started the season strongly but has failed to reach the top-ten qualifying shootout at any of the last three races.

However, errors at the wrong time have been to blame rather than a lack of speed. Perez had two pole positions and two race victories in the first five races of the year and he hasn't suddenly lost that ability.

Mercedes and Aston Martin have improved significantly in recent races, while Ferrari continue to be quick over a single lap. But at the prices it's worth taking a chance Perez can cut out the mistakes and return to the front row in Friday qualifying.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport