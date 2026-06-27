- More
Austrian Grand Prix betting tips, odds and F1 predictions
Best bets, Formula 1 tips & race analysis for the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday
Where to watch the Austrian Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, 2pm Sunday
Best bets
Lando Norris podium finish
1pt 9-1 bet365
Esteban Ocon points finish
1pt 5-1 general
Austrian Grand Prix preview
Ferrari celebrated a front-row lockout for Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, only to see George Russell's name pop up at the top of the time sheets in a dramatic and controversial ending to Austrian Grand Prix qualifying.
A heavy crash from Max Verstappen between the final two corners would usually prevent anyone else from improving their laptime, but despite lifting sufficiently to satisfy the stewards, Russell was still able to score his fourth pole of the season and maintain Mercedes' stranglehold on qualifying in 2026.
The big loser, apart from Verstappen, was championship leader Kimi Antonelli, who was in with a good shout of snatching pole himself but abandoned his final effort following the crash.
Still, a processional race looks far from likely given the Red Bull Ring's history and the way the weekend has unfolded, so there is still all to play for.
The Spielberg track is a severely punishing one on machinery, and this year's cars have already proved fragile, so there could be some fun and games on Sunday afternoon.
Lando Norris has already found that out, having damaged the floor of his car early in qualifying.
He did well to qualify sixth, ahead of his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, although both will be disappointed having looked more competitive than that for most of the day.
Reliability will be a concern as Norris has broken down in two of the last three races, but the odds for him to recover for a podium finish still appeal.
Esteban Ocon is one of the few drivers to have finished every race this season and despite qualifying only 15th, he could still be worth supporting.
The French veteran has a habit of negotiating his way through chaotic races, and finished ninth in Monaco from 17th on the grid in a race in which overtaking proved virtually impossible.
Austrian Grand Prix odds
|Driver
|Odds
|George Russell
|13-8
|Kimi Antonelli
|5-2
|Charles Leclerc
|4-1
|Lewis Hamilton
|6-1
|Max Verstappen
|14-1
|Lando Norris
|33-1
|Oscar Piastri
|50-1
|Bar
|1000-1
Odds from bet365. Correct at time of publication
F1 World Championship schedule
|Race
|Date
|Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne)
|Winner: George Russell
|Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai)
|Winner: Kimi Antonelli
|Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka)
|Winner: Kimi Antonelli
|Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir)
|CANCELLED
|Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah)
|CANCELLED
|Miami Grand Prix (Miami Gardens)
|Winner: Kimi Antonelli
|Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal)
|Winner: Kimi Antonelli
|Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo)
|Winner: Kimi Antonelli
|Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (Barcelona)
|Winner: Lewis Hamilton
|Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring)
|June 28
|British Grand Prix (Silverstone)
|July 5
|Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps)
|July 19
|Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring)
|July 26
|Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort)
|August 23
|Italian Grand Prix (Monza)
|September 6
|Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid)
|September 13
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku)
|September 26
|Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay)
|October 11
|United States Grand Prix (Austin)
|October 25
|Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City)
|November 1
|Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos)
|November 8
|Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas)
|November 21
|Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail)
|November 29
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina)
|December 6
Read more:
Wimbledon 2026 men's singles winner predictions, betting tips and odds: In-form Fritz can serve it up to Sinner
Wimbledon 2026 women's singles winner predictions, betting tips and odds: Anisimova ready to ditch major maiden tag
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inFormula 1
Last updated
- Austrian Grand Prix qualifying: Hamilton can keep up pressure on Antonelli
- Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: Russell ready to fight back
- Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix qualifying: Piastri is back on the pace
- Monaco Grand Prix: Don't write off Hamilton's hopes
- Monaco Grand Prix qualifying: Ferrari battle could be fierce
- Austrian Grand Prix qualifying: Hamilton can keep up pressure on Antonelli
- Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: Russell ready to fight back
- Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix qualifying: Piastri is back on the pace
- Monaco Grand Prix: Don't write off Hamilton's hopes
- Monaco Grand Prix qualifying: Ferrari battle could be fierce