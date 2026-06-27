Austrian Grand Prix betting tips, odds and F1 predictions

Where to watch the Austrian Grand Prix

Live on Sky Sports F1, 2pm Sunday

Best bets

Lando Norris podium finish

1pt 9-1 bet365

Esteban Ocon points finish

1pt 5-1 general

Austrian Grand Prix preview

Ferrari celebrated a front-row lockout for Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, only to see George Russell's name pop up at the top of the time sheets in a dramatic and controversial ending to Austrian Grand Prix qualifying.

A heavy crash from Max Verstappen between the final two corners would usually prevent anyone else from improving their laptime, but despite lifting sufficiently to satisfy the stewards, Russell was still able to score his fourth pole of the season and maintain Mercedes' stranglehold on qualifying in 2026.

The big loser, apart from Verstappen, was championship leader Kimi Antonelli, who was in with a good shout of snatching pole himself but abandoned his final effort following the crash.

Still, a processional race looks far from likely given the Red Bull Ring's history and the way the weekend has unfolded, so there is still all to play for.

The Spielberg track is a severely punishing one on machinery, and this year's cars have already proved fragile, so there could be some fun and games on Sunday afternoon.

Lando Norris has already found that out, having damaged the floor of his car early in qualifying.

He did well to qualify sixth, ahead of his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, although both will be disappointed having looked more competitive than that for most of the day.

Reliability will be a concern as Norris has broken down in two of the last three races, but the odds for him to recover for a podium finish still appeal.

Esteban Ocon is one of the few drivers to have finished every race this season and despite qualifying only 15th, he could still be worth supporting.

The French veteran has a habit of negotiating his way through chaotic races, and finished ninth in Monaco from 17th on the grid in a race in which overtaking proved virtually impossible.

Austrian Grand Prix odds

Driver Odds George Russell 13-8 Kimi Antonelli

5-2 Charles Leclerc 4-1 Lewis Hamilton 6-1 Max Verstappen

14-1 Lando Norris 33-1 Oscar Piastri 50-1 Bar 1000-1

Odds from bet365. Correct at time of publication

F1 World Championship schedule

Race Date Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne) Winner: George Russell Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka) Winner: Kimi Antonelli Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir) CANCELLED Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah) CANCELLED Miami Grand Prix (Miami Gardens) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo) Winner: Kimi Antonelli

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (Barcelona) Winner: Lewis Hamilton

Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring) June 28 British Grand Prix (Silverstone) July 5 Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps) July 19 Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring) July 26 Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort) August 23 Italian Grand Prix (Monza) September 6 Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid) September 13 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku) September 26 Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay) October 11 United States Grand Prix (Austin) October 25 Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City) November 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos) November 8 Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas) November 21 Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail) November 29 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina) December 6

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