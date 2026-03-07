Australian Grand Prix betting tips, odds and F1 predictions: Piastri poised for home podium

Where to watch the Australian Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1, 4am Sunday

Best bets

Oscar Piastri to win Australian GP without George Russell

1pt each-way 13-2 bet365



Nico Hulkenberg points finish

1pt Evs Coral, Ladbrokes

Already advised (March 5)

Kimi Antonelli

1pt each-way 8-1 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

Ollie Bearman points finish

1pt 11-10 general

Australian Grand Prix preview

F1's new era began with a dominant performance by Mercedes in qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix as George Russell claimed pole and his teammate Kimi Antonelli shook off a huge crash in final practice to finish second.

There had earlier been another notable accident as Max Verstappen went off in the first qualifying period and the Red Bull man will start the opening race of the season from 20th on the grid.

Russell had been 5-2 for victory in Melbourne but he has been slashed to a best price of 3-10, while Antonelli, advised each-way at 8-1 in Thursday's Racing Post, is now the 11-2 second favourite.

A Mercedes one-two finish is just 4-9 and that looks likely, but after cars up and down the grid suffered reliability problems in the first weekend of the new power-unit regulations this is not a race for taking odds-on prices.

There's an intriguing battle behind the front two with Isack Hadjar third in his first race for Red Bull, followed by Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, the two McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris and the second Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton.

The Ferraris were making lightning-fast starts in pre-season testing compared to their rivals and that could mean they make early ground. But over a race distance, Mercedes' power appears best and Piastri could be set for a strong run in his home race.

The Australian, third in the Championship last season, had a nightmare in Melbourne when a late downpour caused him to slide off the track and fall from second to ninth, but he could make this podium this time.

McLaren have shown decent long-run pace and did not fare too badly in qualifying - Norris could well have taken third on the grid if his last attempt had not been hampered by a damaged front wing.

Piastri has had the smoother weekend of the McLaren duo, though, and is worth backing each-way at 13-2 in bet365's without Russell market and has a realistic chance of taking one of the lower podium.

Nico Hulkenberg is well placed in 11th on the grid to extend his excellent record in Melbourne. The veteran, seventh in Australia last season from 17th on the grid, starts much further up this time in his first race for Audi and can convert that to a top-ten finish in a race that could see more attrition than the final rounds of last season.

Australian Grand Prix betting odds

Driver Odds George Russell 3-10 Kimi Antonelli 11-2 Charles Leclerc 12-1 Oscar Piastri 20-1 Isack Hadjar 30-1 Lewis Hamilton

33-1 Lando Norris

40-1 Max Verstappen 66-1 Bar 100-1

Odds correct at time of publication

F1 World Championship schedule

Race Date Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne) March 8 Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai) March 15

Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka)

March 29

Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir)

April 12 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah)

April 19

Miami Grand Prix (Miami Gardens)

May 3

Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal)

May 24

Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo) June 7 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix (Barcelona)

June 14

Austrian Grand Prix (Red Bull Ring)

June 28

British Grand Prix (Silverstone)

July 5

Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps)

July 19

Hungarian Grand Prix (Hungaroring)

July 26

Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort) August 23 Italian Grand Prix (Monza)

September 6

Spanish Grand Prix (Madrid)

September 13

Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku)

September 26 Singapore Grand Prix (Marina Bay)

October 11 United States Grand Prix (Austin)

October 25

Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City)

November 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Interlagos)

November 8

Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas)

November 21

Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail)

November 29

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina)

December 6

