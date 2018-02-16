Morton can continue their playoff push

3pm Saturday

Morton know that a win at Queen of the South can propel them into the playoff positions in the Ladbrokes Championship and Jim Duffy's men can get it.

The Greenock side are hitting their stride at a decent time of the season after four successive wins, although two of those were in William Hill Scottish Cup. They also destroyed Dundee United at Tannadice.

Last month's additions of defender Luca Gasparotto and exciting on-loan Aberdeen youngster Frank Ross have aided the Cappielow men.

The Doonhamers increasingly look to be a one-man team, so Morton will go a long way towards three points if they can stop Stephen Dobbie.

Gary Naysmith's side have not used the plastic pitch at Palmerston Park as an advantage either - they have won once in the league there since October and that was against out-of-their-depth Brechin, so Morton's price looks generous.



Stirling are another side who have been transformed by last month's transfer window and they can beat Annan Athletic in Ladbrokes League Two.

The experienced Darren Barr has shored up a leaky defence, while Kevin Moon and Danny Jardine have provided further boosts.

And they boast Scotland's top scorer in their side with the prolific Darren Smith aiming for his 24th goal of the campaign, while veteran hitman Peter MacDonald has also picked up three in their last two games.

Annan have won just once in six matches and, while they never seem to get thrashed, they could struggle against the Binos, who are going for their fourth win in a row.

Clyde are probably a bit on the skinny side, given the amount of times they have flopped, but the Bully Wee look a team reborn under former St Mirren manager Danny Lennon and they should have too much for Cowdenbeath.

The Blue Brazil, who held Rangers to a draw at Central Park just three years ago in the Ladbrokes Championship, are surely doomed to their second pyramid playoff in a row in Ladbrokes League Two.

Clyde have won four games in a row and in David Goodwillie, they have a striker who could be playing at a much higher level.

Cowdenbeath haven't won away all season and are winless since August. Their best player David Cox is suspended, so they look up against it.

Recommendations

Morton

2pts 2-1 Betfair, BoyleSports

Stirling

1pt 11-10 bet365, Sky Bet

Clyde

1pt 4-6 general

