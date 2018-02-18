More to come from David Wise in bid to retain halfpipe title

Live on BBC & Eurosport

David Wise has had a tough few years since winning gold in the ski halfpipe at Sochi but the American has timed his return to form to perfection as he gears up to defend his title.

The 27-year-old, a veteran in the fast-moving world of freestyle skiing, scored 92.00 in the final four years ago but a series of injuries and personal problems saw him enter a sharp decline.



Yet Wise's fortunes have turned around in the last year. He has won three of the five Olympic qualifying events and believes he is in better physical and mental shape than ever before as he prepares to drop into the Pyeongchang pipe.

The US team have already celebrated a golden halfpipe double after snowboard pair Shaun White and Chloe Kim were victorious at Phoenix Park last week and Wise, who claimed a first X Games gold since 2014 last month, should be backed to add to the list of American winners.

Recommendation

D Wise Men's ski halfpipe

1pt 3-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

