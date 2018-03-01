Monaco should see off Gus Poyet's Bordeaux
Ligue 1
BT Sport ESPN, 7.45pm Friday
Monaco are putting a decent campaign together despite the pre-season departures of several key players and can tighten their grip on second place with a home win over Bordeaux.
Only three visiting teams have avoided league defeats at Monaco this season and Bordeaux are unlikely to join that list despite improving under Gus Poyet.
Recommendation
Draw-Monaco double result
1pt 7-2 Betway
Key stat
Monaco are unbeaten in their last seven home league fixtures.
