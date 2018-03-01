Monaco should see off Gus Poyet's Bordeaux

Ligue 1

BT Sport ESPN, 7.45pm Friday

Monaco are putting a decent campaign together despite the pre-season departures of several key players and can tighten their grip on second place with a home win over Bordeaux.

Only three visiting teams have avoided league defeats at Monaco this season and Bordeaux are unlikely to join that list despite improving under Gus Poyet.

Recommendation

Draw-Monaco double result

1pt 7-2 Betway

Key stat

Monaco are unbeaten in their last seven home league fixtures.

Ligue 1 standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport