Monaco can show might against poor travellers Dijon
Home wins cannot disguise visitors' defensive woes
Ligue 1
BT Sport ESPN, 7.45pm Friday
Back-to-back home wins against Rennes and Nice have hoisted Dijon out of immediate relegation danger but their away form needs improving.
They have won just once on their travels – the worst record in Ligue 1 – and have conceded 17 on their last four trips.
Monaco have taken 31 points out of a possible 33 against bottom-half opponents.
Recommendation
Monaco & over 2.5 goals
3pts 8-11 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes
Key stat
Dijon have not kept a clean sheet in 12 league and cup away games this season.
