Europe Monaco v Dijon

Monaco can show might against poor travellers Dijon

Home wins cannot disguise visitors' defensive woes

Joao Moutinho was in Monaco's engine room for last week's 4-0 win at Angers
By Steve Davies

Ligue 1 
BT Sport ESPN, 7.45pm Friday

Back-to-back home wins against Rennes and Nice have hoisted Dijon out of immediate relegation danger but their away form needs improving.

They have won just once on their travels – the worst record in Ligue 1 – and have conceded 17 on their last four trips.

Monaco have taken 31 points out of a possible 33 against bottom-half opponents.

Recommendation
Monaco & over 2.5 goals
3pts 8-11 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Key stat
Dijon have not kept a clean sheet in 12 league and cup away games this season.

Dijon have not kept a clean sheet in 12 league and cup away games this season
