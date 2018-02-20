MK Dons available on an offer you can't refuse

Sky Bet Football League One

7.45pm Wednesday

Rochdale looked anything but relegation fodder when drawing 2-2 at home to Tottenham in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday but they are rooted to the foot of Sky Bet League One and may stay there after hosting fellow strugglers MK Dons at Spotland.

With just two-and-a-half months left in the campaign, the outlook is bleak for both clubs.

Third bottom MK Dons are six points adrift of safety, having lost each of their last six games by one goal. And Dale are five points worse off, although they have an extra four games left to play.

Sky Bet League One standings

Both teams will feel they have to push for the win but Dale look short-priced favourites, given that they haven’t won a home league game since October.

Keith Hill’s team played some excellent football against Spurs but have been easy on the eye for much of the season without being effective enough in the penalty boxes.



They put a massive effort into matching Tottenham and have only had two full days to recover mentally and physically.

MK Dons have had an extra day to shake off the disappointment of their 2-1 loss at home to Charlton and look decent value to get their first win under new manager Dan Micciche.

Fulham are the form team in the Sky Bet Championship and are favourites to beat promotion rivals Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Recommendation

MK Dons

1pt 3-1 bet365, Betfair

