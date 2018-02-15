Racing Post Home
Europe Girona v Leganes

Miserly Girona's great home run all set to continue

Visitors Leganes are enduring a goal drought

Girona celebrate a Cristian 'Portu' Portugues (right) goal at Atletioc Madrid
By Steve Davies

La Liga 
Sky Sports Football, 8pm Friday

Leganes, Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey conquerors, have crashed back to earth by failing to even find the net in their last three La Liga and cup games.

That doesn’t augur well for a trip to Girona, who have won their last three home matches, all to nil.

Recommendation
Girona
2pts 19-20 general

Key stat
Leganes have scored just four first-half goals in 22 league matches.

