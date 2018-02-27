Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Football Coppa Italia

Milan should edge Lazio to reach Coppa Italia final

Juventus v Atalanta could be tight

Patrick Cutrone has played a big part in Milan's revival
Patrick Cutrone has played a big part in Milan's revival
Marco Luzzani
1 of 1
By Steve Davies

Semi-final second legs
Sky Sports, from 4.30pm Wednesday

Juventus v Atalanta Sky Sports Football, 4.30pm
The postponement of Sunday’s Serie A showdown between these two because of snow in Turin has given Atalanta recovery time following Thursday’s Europa League tie with Dortmund.

As one of only four sides to have taken points off Juve they can at least stay competitive in this Coppa Italia semi-final second leg. Juve lead 1-0 on aggregate.

Recommendation
Under 2.5 goals
2pts 8-11 188bet

Key stat
Five of Atalanta’s last six have produced under three goals.

Serie A standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Lazio v Milan Sky Sports Mix, 7.45pm
The first leg of this Coppa Italia semi-final ended 0-0 in Milan and the return promises to be every bit as tight.

But with Milan unbeaten in 12 and winning the last five of those, Gennaro Gattuso’s reborn visitors are hard to oppose at the moment.

Lazio boast the second-worst defence in the top ten and that could spell trouble.

Recommendation
Milan to qualify
2pts 23-17 188bet

Key stat
Milan have recorded five straight wins to nil.

Serie A standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Today's top sports betting stories 

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Lazio boast the second-worst defence in the top ten and that could spell trouble
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets