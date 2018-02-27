Milan should edge Lazio to reach Coppa Italia final

Semi-final second legs

Sky Sports, from 4.30pm Wednesday

Juventus v Atalanta Sky Sports Football, 4.30pm

The postponement of Sunday’s Serie A showdown between these two because of snow in Turin has given Atalanta recovery time following Thursday’s Europa League tie with Dortmund.

As one of only four sides to have taken points off Juve they can at least stay competitive in this Coppa Italia semi-final second leg. Juve lead 1-0 on aggregate.

Recommendation

Under 2.5 goals

2pts 8-11 188bet

Key stat

Five of Atalanta’s last six have produced under three goals.

Serie A standings

Lazio v Milan Sky Sports Mix, 7.45pm

The first leg of this Coppa Italia semi-final ended 0-0 in Milan and the return promises to be every bit as tight.

But with Milan unbeaten in 12 and winning the last five of those, Gennaro Gattuso’s reborn visitors are hard to oppose at the moment.

Lazio boast the second-worst defence in the top ten and that could spell trouble.

Recommendation

Milan to qualify

2pts 23-17 188bet

Key stat

Milan have recorded five straight wins to nil.

Serie A standings

