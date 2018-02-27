Milan should edge Lazio to reach Coppa Italia final
Juventus v Atalanta could be tight
Semi-final second legs
The postponement of Sunday’s Serie A showdown between these two because of snow in Turin has given Atalanta recovery time following Thursday’s Europa League tie with Dortmund.
As one of only four sides to have taken points off Juve they can at least stay competitive in this Coppa Italia semi-final second leg. Juve lead 1-0 on aggregate.
Recommendation
Under 2.5 goals
2pts 8-11 188bet
Key stat
Five of Atalanta’s last six have produced under three goals.
Lazio v Milan Sky Sports Mix, 7.45pm
The first leg of this Coppa Italia semi-final ended 0-0 in Milan and the return promises to be every bit as tight.
But with Milan unbeaten in 12 and winning the last five of those, Gennaro Gattuso’s reborn visitors are hard to oppose at the moment.
Lazio boast the second-worst defence in the top ten and that could spell trouble.
Recommendation
Milan to qualify
2pts 23-17 188bet
Key stat
Milan have recorded five straight wins to nil.
